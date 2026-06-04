City of Sunrise to Host Caribbean American Heritage Festival

SUNRISE, FL – Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI), along with the City of Sunrise, Broward Cultural Division, Arts Calendar, and Visit Lauderdale, is proud to announce the upcoming Caribbean American Heritage Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at City Park, 6600 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL 33313.

This free community celebration will bring families together for an evening filled with Caribbean culture, live entertainment, food, vendors, storytelling, music, and interactive experiences designed to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Caribbean diaspora.

Headline Entertainment

Headlining this year’s festival is internationally recognized Caribbean artist Kevin Lyttle, best known for his global hit Turn Me On. The event will also feature live performances by Code Red Band, Sizwe C, and other cultural performers, creating an exciting atmosphere for guests of all ages.

A major highlight of the festival will be COOLTURE, a vibrant kids and family cultural zone produced by Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. COOLTURE was created to introduce children to Caribbean heritage through fun, education, movement, creativity, and hands-on cultural discovery.

COOLTURE Zones

Rhythms of the Islands

An interactive music zone where children can explore Caribbean sounds through steelpan, percussion, and rhythm-based activities.

Move Like the Caribbean

A dance experience introducing kids to movement styles from across the region, including soca and chutney.

Mini Mas Makers

A creative arts and crafts station where children can design masks, flags, headpieces, and carnival-inspired artwork.

A storytelling zone featuring Caribbean authors and cultural stories that bring folklore, legends, and island traditions to life.

Caribbean Passport Adventure

An interactive journey where children can travel through the COOLTURE experience.

Play Like We Used To

A traditional games zone featuring classic Caribbean childhood games and activities.

Caribbean Author Area

A dedicated space for families to meet featured authors, purchase books, and discover children’s stories rooted in Caribbean culture.

Caribbean Heroes Garden

A visual educational experience highlighting Caribbean and Caribbean American figures who have helped shape culture, politics, music, civil rights, arts, and society throughout history.

“COOLTURE was created to give children a fun and meaningful way to connect with Caribbean heritage,” said Asa P. Sealy, Executive Director of Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. “We want kids to see culture as something alive, exciting, and worth celebrating. This event allows us to use music, storytelling, movement, art, and play to educate and inspire the next generation.”

The Caribbean American Heritage Festival is part of the broader celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions of Caribbean people and their descendants to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of the United States.

Families are encouraged to attend, participate in the COOLTURE activities, enjoy the live entertainment, support local vendors, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.mycahfi.org or follow @mycahfi on Instagram.