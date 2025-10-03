AARLCC Lecture Series Honoring Dr. Niara Sudarkasa

FORT LAUDERDALE — The African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in partnership with the Friends of AARLCC, proudly announces the launch of an annual lecture series. This series honors Dr. Niara Sudarkasa (1938–2019)—renowned cultural anthropologist, Africanist, university president, and Fort Lauderdale native.

The second annual memorial lecture will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM at AARLCC. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required – Register Here. The event is sponsored by The Friends of AARLCC, the Broward County Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., North Broward County Alumnae Chapter, and South Broward Alumnae Chapter.

Born Gloria Albertha Marshall in Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Sudarkasa was a prodigy who graduated from Dillard High School at 14. She entered Fisk University at 15, and later earned her bachelor’s from Oberlin College.

She became the first African American woman to teach at Columbia University, the first appointed assistant professor of anthropology at NYU, and the first Black faculty member in the University of Michigan’s Department of Anthropology.

Her historic career culminated in becoming the first African American woman president of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

A prolific scholar, she authored works such as “Where Women Work” and “The Strength of Our Mothers.” She also served as AARLCC’s Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence (2002). Additionally, she donated her archives in 2006, now the second-largest manuscript collection at AARLCC.

AARLCC Lecture Series Keynote Speaker: Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis

Delivering the keynote is Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, J.D., Ed.D., President and CEO of Benedict College and its first woman leader.

“Dr. Sudarkasa’s life and work showcase the powerful impact of scholarship, leadership, and service. Her groundbreaking accomplishments continue to motivate generations of scholars and leaders. It is a privilege to help honor her legacy.” – Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis

Dr. Tameka Hobbs, historian and AARLCC library manager, adds: