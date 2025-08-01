AARLCC’s African and African Diaspora Studies Fellowship Recipients

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward County Library’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 fellowship programs. These prestigious fellowships honor three outstanding scholars and educators whose work will advance public understanding of African and African Diaspora heritage.

Through research, curriculum development, and public programming, the fellowships support transformative projects that elevate African and African Diaspora voices and experiences.

Graduate Fellowship Recipient: Stephanie Croney

Stephanie Croney, M.A., has received AARLCC’s 2025 Graduate Fellowship to conduct original research and develop public programs using the Dr. Niara Sudarkasa Collection. An Afro-Humanist scholar focused on the Trans-Atlantic diaspora, Croney offers a multidisciplinary perspective that combines historical research, cultural analysis, and digital innovation.

Croney is currently an adjunct professor in the Arts and Philosophy Department at Miami Dade College’s North Campus. She has a B.A. in Humanities and an M.A. in Digital Humanities from Florida State University. In addition, she also has a second M.A. in African and African Diaspora Studies from Florida International University. Her six-month fellowship began in April 2025

2025 Summer Teacher Fellows Announced

AARLCC has chosen two excellent teachers for its 2025 Summer Teacher Fellowship. This program helps 4th to 12th-grade teachers. It focuses on adding African and African Diaspora content to their classrooms.

The program allows teachers to work directly with AARLCC’s archives to develop culturally responsive and historically grounded lesson plans.

Dr. Elizabeth Watts Bromery

Dr. Elizabeth Watts Bromery, a nationally and internationally respected educator, is one of this year’s Summer Teacher Fellows. She teaches Dual Enrollment English at both Broward College and Pompano Beach High School and mentors preservice and early-career educators.

Dr. Bromery previously served as the Director of Diversity & Cultural Outreach for Broward County Public Schools and was named a Top 50 Finalist for the 2021 Global Teacher Prize. In 2022, she received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Excellence in K-12 Education from Florida State University.

Carlisa Russell

Joining her is Carlisa Russell, a dedicated middle school Social Studies teacher with over 15 years of classroom experience. Renowned for her culturally rich and dynamic teaching style, Russell was honored with the Excellence in Teaching Award from the National Council for the Social Studies. Her work centers on promoting cultural literacy and deep historical awareness among students.

“These fellows represent the very best of scholarship and education,” said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, Historian and Broward County’s AARLCC’s Library Manager. “Their work will not only improve our understanding of the African Diaspora but will also give students, teachers, and communities the tools to engage more deeply with our shared history. Thanks to the support of the Friends of AARLCC and generous donors like Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, we’re able to provide opportunities that promote meaningful engagement with our collections and amplify the voices of the Diaspora.”

Continued Commitment

“At Friends of AARLCC, we are deeply committed to supporting programs that enrich minds and empower communities,” said Luwando Wright, President of the Broward County Friends of AARLCC. “These fellowships represent a meaningful investment in scholarship, education, and cultural preservation. We are proud to uplift educators and researchers who are shaping the way African and African Diaspora stories are explored, taught, and remembered for generations to come.”

The Graduate and Summer Teacher Fellowships are funded by the generous donations from the Friends of AARLCC. Wayne and Lucretia Weiner also support these efforts. They are dedicated partners in promoting educational fairness and cultural preservation.