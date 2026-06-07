Island SPACE Mango Festival Puts Dads in the Spotlight

PEMBROKE PINES – South Florida’s Father’s Day weekend is getting a tropical, star-powered twist.

Think thrones for dads, rare mango tasting flights, Caribbean celebrity chefs, fresh tropical fruit and a mango-eating showdown. All of this is wrapped in enough island energy to turn an ordinary Sunday into one of the season’s most vibrant family outings.

2026 Island SPACE Mango Festival

That’s the pitch for the Island SPACE Mango Festival, returning Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2–6 p.m. It takes place at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines. There, Caribbean food, music, culture and family fun take over the indoor, air-conditioned venue for an afternoon built to entertain.

Supporters of the 2026 Island SPACE Mango Festival include the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Broward County Cultural Division, Grace Foods and CrichtonMullings.

Presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the annual event has emerged as the museum’s signature summer draw, attracting families, food lovers, mango aficionados and culture seekers from across South Florida.

“This is not the usual Father’s Day brunch or barbecue,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “This is an afternoon where Dad gets to feel celebrated while the entire family enjoys an incredible cultural experience together.”

Daddy’s Kingdom

At the heart of this year’s edition is Daddy’s Kingdom, a premium Father’s Day experience created specifically for fathers and father figures.

The $50 Passport to Daddy’s Kingdom includes general admission and entry into a VIP enclave complete with a throne-style photo moment, premium treats, games, giveaways and pampering experiences tailored just for dads. Meanwhile, organizers are also leaning into the exclusivity with one playful rule: no moms allowed.

Daddy Mango Eating Competition

Throughout the afternoon, fathers will also get their moment in the spotlight during the Daddy Mango Eating Competition, while soccer-themed kickoff moments on the main stage nod to South Florida’s evening FIFA World Cup excitement.

Mango Sommelier Experience

For serious mango devotees, the festival’s Mango Sommelier Experience serves up a guided tasting flight of rare and exotic varieties from across the Caribbean and beyond. This experience offers guests a deeper dive into flavor profiles, textures and origins. Plus, you receive premium mango-themed take-home goodies.

Caribbean Mango Varieties

Festivalgoers can also stroll through the Mango Walk, where dozens of exotic and Caribbean mango varieties will be showcased throughout the venue before select fruit heads to a live auction at the close of the event.

Culinary Demonstrations

Onstage, the festival will blend live entertainment, culinary demonstrations and Caribbean-inspired performances. These are combined into a program designed to keep the energy high all afternoon.

Featured culinary talent includes Chef Winston Williams of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Chef Irie of Jamaica, Chef Thia of Haiti from Taste the Islands on PBS. Additionally, Chef Guillermo Vasquez and Gabriella Zapata represent the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Entertainment

Entertainment highlights include music by Bigg G and DJ King Mega of KBM Live. There will also be steelpan performances and dance showcases by SocaFit and KOTR Kompa Dance Company.

Families can also browse artisan and food vendors, and explore mango-growing workshops and grafting demonstrations. They may connect with community partners and enjoy kid-friendly activities. Furthermore, guests may also pre-order fresh Jamaican mangoes through the event website.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at $25 for adults in advance, $35 at the door, and $10 for children. The Passport to Daddy’s Kingdom and Mango Sommelier Experience are each $50 and include general admission.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and at the Charles F. Dodge City Center box office.