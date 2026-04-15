Broward’s Mango Festival Returns During World Cup Fever in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES — On Father’s Day afternoon, the Charles F. Dodge City Center will fill with the scent of ripe mangoes, Caribbean music and families moving from table to table. They will be browsing, learning and celebrating together. That is the scene Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is building for the third annual Island SPACE Mango Festival, set for Sunday, June 21, 2026.

What began in 2024 as a small gathering has more than doubled in attendance each year. Now the festival is targeting more than 1,500 guests including families, food lovers, home gardeners and tropical fruit enthusiasts. These guests come from across South Florida and beyond.

Tickets and full event details are available at islandspacefl.org/mangofest26. The event is made possible by partners including the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Broward County Cultural Division, Crichton Mullings and Grace Foods.

Caribbean culture meets Father’s Day

At its core, Island SPACE Mango Festival celebrates Caribbean culture through one of its most beloved fruits. Each island brings its own varieties, flavors and traditions, represented in one space.

The festival also centers on Father’s Day. This year introduces “Daddy’s Kingdom,” a red-carpet experience for fathers and father figures. It will feature a throne-and-crown photo station, curated gifts, tastings, pampering experiences and a premium raffle.

Across the venue, mango and artisan vendors will offer fresh fruit, products and Caribbean-inspired goods. Moreover, local service providers will showcase offerings for an enhanced quality of life. The Mango Walk will showcase dozens of exotic varieties.

The program also includes live, multicultural entertainment, chef demonstrations and mango cultivation workshops.

Additionally, the Daddy Mango Eating Competition, a live Mango Auction, a Kids & Family Zone and all-day DJ music will be featured.

Mangoes in the afternoon, World Cup in the evening

The festival coincides with a FIFA World Cup group stage match at Hard Rock Stadium, about 15 minutes away. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., as the festival concludes.

The timing creates a natural flow for attendees, combining a cultural afternoon with a major global sporting event.

“It is the kind of Sunday people plan around,” said Calibe Thompson, founder and executive director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “You can spend the afternoon with us, celebrate the fathers in your life and then head into the energy of the World Cup just minutes away.”

A venue that reflects growth

The move to the Charles F. Dodge City Center marks a major step for the festival. The indoor, air-conditioned venue offers expanded capacity, a central Pembroke Pines location and convenient parking.

The shift allows Island SPACE to accommodate more vendors and guests while delivering a more comfortable and accessible experience.

A broad and engaged audience

Island SPACE Mango Festival draws a diverse audience that extends beyond the Caribbean diaspora. Attendees include home gardeners seeking cultivation techniques and families planning a Father’s Day outing. Food enthusiasts come to explore mango-inspired cuisine.

Many come for a specific reason and stay for the full experience. They move between tastings, demonstrations and performances throughout the afternoon.

How to participate

Attend: Tickets and event details at islandspacefl.org/mangofest26

Become a vendor: Visit islandspacefl.org/mangovendor

Become a sponsor: View the sponsorship deck at islandspacefl.org/mangodeck

Volunteer: Register at islandspacefl.org/mangovol

See Related