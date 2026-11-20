FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — JetBlue will restart nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Grand Cayman on Feb. 23, 2027. The route will run daily, up from three times a week the last time it flew.

The year-round service links Fort Lauderdale to Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism said the route is expected to add more than 45,000 seats in 2027.

Flight 1399 will leave Fort Lauderdale at 12:20 p.m. and land in Grand Cayman at 2 p.m. Flight 1398 will leave Grand Cayman at 3:10 p.m. and arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 4:52 p.m. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism said JetBlue will fly the route with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares start at $99, according to JetBlue for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Feb. 23 and March 17. Flights are on sale at jetblue.com.

“The return of this JetBlue route with an increase to daily service exemplifies the continued demand for the Cayman Islands,” said Gary Rutty, the Cayman Islands’ deputy premier and minister for tourism and trade development. He said the route will give visitors more chances to see the islands and help tourism support the local economy.

Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning, said the daily flights give customers more flexibility. “As we continue to grow our network in Fort Lauderdale, this route will also provide travelers with convenient connections to destinations across the U.S. and beyond, while strengthening our ties to the Cayman Islands,” Jehn said.

Air Connectivity to Cayman Islands

Rosa Harris, the Cayman Islands’ director of tourism, said the route serves Florida travelers and also gives travelers from the Northeast and West Coast one-stop access to the islands.

“Air connectivity is integral to our tourism strategy,” Harris said.

The Grand Cayman flights are part of a larger JetBlue push at Fort Lauderdale. The airline is also adding daily service to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, starting Feb. 25, 2027. JetBlue said that by the end of February it will fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to 20 international destinations.

JetBlue brought the Fort Lauderdale-Grand Cayman route back in December 2025 with three flights a week before dropping it from its schedule in 2026. The airline also flies to Grand Cayman from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The new service is subject to government approval.