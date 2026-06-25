Broward’s Only Mango Festival Draws Record Crowd

PEMBROKE PINES — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s third annual Mango Festival delivered its biggest edition yet on Father’s Day. The event drew approximately 1,200 attendees to the Charles F. Dodge City Center. It nearly doubled last year’s turnout.

Billed as Broward County’s only mango festival, the fast-growing event is emerging as one of South Florida’s standout seasonal gatherings. It is part food festival, part cultural showcase and part community homecoming, with a distinctly Caribbean point of view.

The 2026 edition brought together families, food lovers, home gardeners, cultural enthusiasts and civic leaders from across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, with guests traveling from as far as Port St. Lucie and Tampa. The record-setting response has organizers already looking at expanded space and longer programming for future editions.

“This is only our third year, and we’ve nearly doubled attendance year after year while continuing to elevate the experience,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “For many people from the Caribbean, mangoes are part of our cultural DNA. Mango season carries a kind of reverence. It brings back memories of childhood, family, community and home. At Island SPACE, we understand this connection is deeply emotional, almost spiritual. This festival celebrates the culture, stories and traditions that surround the fruit — and that is why people connect with it so powerfully.”

Guests were welcomed by Grace Foods, the festival’s lead sponsor, with samples of Tropical Rhythms mango-flavored juice drinks, making the brand one of the first experiences attendees encountered upon arrival. Children also enjoyed Grace chips in the Kids Corner.

Grace Foods presented the crowd-favorite Mango Eating Contest, one of the day’s most entertaining highlights. Fathers were also celebrated inside Daddy’s Kingdom, presented by Funfetti Party Rentals. There, dads enjoyed gifts, pampering and relaxation experiences in a playful Father’s Day environment.

A Flavor-Forward Showcase With Festival Energy

Across the venue, the festival leaned into the full sensory appeal of mango season, blending culinary programming, live entertainment, cultural storytelling and hands-on education into a high-energy Caribbean experience.

Chef demonstrations from Chef Irie, Chef Thia, Chef Winston Williams and Chef Guillermo drew steady crowds. Each culinary personality presented inventive mango-inspired dishes that underscored the fruit’s range across Caribbean cooking.

The entertainment slate kept momentum high throughout the afternoon, with Frankie Red and Raul Blaze co-hosting a program that included the Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, sponsored by Miami Carnival. Additionally, there were appearances by Soca Fitness featuring Paige Romans and KOTR Konpa Dance Studio.

Among the day’s buzziest draws was the Mango Sommelier Experience, which proved so popular that organizers added an impromptu third tasting session. This was to meet demand for curated flights of rare and exotic mangoes.

Educational workshops led by Andre the Farmer and Arianna De La Paz also filled rooms. Attendees sought practical guidance on grafting, cultivation and home growing techniques.

Vendors, Sponsors and Civic Leaders Signal Growing Momentum

Beyond the day’s entertainment value, organizers said the festival generated meaningful economic and community impact. This was true for participating businesses, growers and nonprofit partners.

More than 40 vendors participated, including 13 packaged and hot food vendors, approximately 12 community partners, and a wide mix of artisan businesses. Vendors were encouraged to incorporate mango-inspired elements into their offerings. This yielded everything from tropical beverages and mango-forward dishes to handcrafted accessories.

The appetite was clear: more than 5,000 pounds of mangoes were sold during the festival. Several vendors sold out before the event ended.

“Events like this create value far beyond same-day sales,” said Christina Brown, vice president of the Island SPACE board and one of the festival’s lead producers. “Vendors leave with new followers, new customers and new relationships. Just as importantly, they become part of a growing cultural ecosystem that continues generating opportunity long after the festival ends.”

Civic and Corporate Support

The event also attracted notable civic and corporate support. Elected officials in attendance included Broward County Commissioners Hazelle Rogers and Alexandra Davis, Lauderdale Lakes Commissioners Karlene Maxwell Williams and Easton Harrison, Sunrise Commissioner Latoya Clarke, and Plantation Councilman Louis Reinstein. Consuls General Bruce Lai of Trinidad and Tobago and Kerry Frank of Grenada attended with family.

Sponsors represented onsite included Grace Foods, Broward County Cultural Division, Crichton Mullings & Associates, and NAI Miami–Fort Lauderdale.

For Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the festival also served as a high-visibility platform for its year-round mission. Proceeds support the museum’s work to preserve, celebrate and elevate Caribbean heritage through exhibitions, education and public programming across South Florida and the wider diaspora.

Island SPACE Mango Festival 2027

With demand continuing to climb, planning for Island SPACE Mango Festival 2027 is already underway. Expanded experiences are under consideration.

“We’re excited to keep bringing culture to the community and welcoming the community into our culture,” Thompson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

The result: a fast-rising cultural event that is positioning mango season as both a South Florida summer staple and a celebration of Caribbean identity.