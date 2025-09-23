Smiley’s Voice Foundation: Supporting Stroke Awareness

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 12th Black, Red & White Fundraising Gala is scheduled for November 22 at Doubletree By Hilton in Fort Lauderdale. It is organized by Smiley’s Voice Foundation. The event stirs awareness about neurovascular disease. It also helps raise funds for the stroke unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Carol Hylton is founder and main spokesperson for Smiley’s Voice Foundation. It was established after her son Michael’s death from a stroke in 2009 at age 29. While the occasion is bittersweet, her husband Michael, daughters Mikara and Marissa, are committed to a worthy cause.

“It is very important to me and my family because it’s a platform that we can use to increase awareness of stroke and its impact in our community locally and globally. It is also an opportunity to encourage the attendees to support our mission to support stroke care at the University Hospital of the West Indies, to provide scholarships for nursing and medical students in Florida and the University of the West Indies and to provide assistance to stroke survivors and their families,” Hylton told South Florida Caribbean News.

She added that the primary objective this year is to raise more than the $5,000 tallied in 2024.

Community Support

Smiley’s Voice Foundation has received strong support from South Florida groups. These include Catholic Health Services, Memorial Healthcare System, and Broward Health. These facilities have provided their health fairs with speakers and free screenings for stroke risk.

Dr. Norman Ajiboye, a neurointerventional surgeon at Memorial Healthcare System, plays an integral role in those mediums. In 2024, he and colleagues from that hospital were part of a mission to the UHWI that conducted five successful surgeries.

Hylton, who is from Portland parish in Jamaica, is pleased that more people are educated about the risks of neurovascular attacks.

Stroke Awareness