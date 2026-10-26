Caribbean Rum Cake Festival Celebrates Culinary Delights

The fifth annual Fort Lauderdale event features 23 Caribbean bakers, rum tastings, regional food and holiday performances Nov. 15.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The fifth annual Rum Cake & Caribbean Black Cake Festival will bring 23 bakers representing Caribbean countries and territories to South Florida for an indoor holiday celebration of cake, rum, food and culture.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Venue Fort Lauderdale in Wilton Manors. Guests can sample dozens of rum cakes and Caribbean black cakes, taste specialty spirits, buy regional food and gifts, and enjoy holiday performances.

Presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and the Caribbean Professionals Network, the event is sponsored by the Broward County Cultural Division, with support from the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and The Venue Fort Lauderdale. Organizers expect more than 1,000 guests.

23 Caribbean Bakers and Dozens of Cakes

The festival’s signature Hall of Bakers, presented by Barbados, highlights French-, Dutch-, Spanish- and English-speaking Caribbean traditions. Bakers represent Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Panama, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Guests can compare golden butter rum cakes in flavors such as coconut, pumpkin spice and bourbon with dark, fruit-rich Caribbean black cakes made from family recipes passed down for generations.

Recipes vary across the region. Guyanese black cake may include preserved star fruit, while other versions use cherry brandy, stout, rum, wine and distinctive spice blends.

“With bakers curated by our production partner Caribbean Professionals Network, we’ve made a deliberate effort to make this the broadest Caribbean representation in the festival’s history,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “Whether you grew up with these traditions or are discovering them for the first time, we want you to learn, explore, indulge and enjoy. You can discover something about your Caribbean neighbors, try flavors from places you’ve never visited and perhaps find inspiration for your next Caribbean vacation.”

Guests also can meet Caribbean destination representatives and learn about travel opportunities across the region.

Caribbean Food, Rum Tastings and Holiday Shopping

The festival’s Food Court will offer regional dishes for purchase from vendors including Soups of the Caribbean, Creole Island Rolls, Chef Paul’s Macaroni Boss Bar and Grilled Stuffed Lobster.

For guests 21 and older, the premium Rum Room, curated by Coconuts & Cocktails, will feature Caribbean spirits and cocktails. Participating brands include Travellers One Barrel Rum and Cuello’s Caribbean Rum from Belize, El Dorado Rum from Guyana, Mighty Sparrow XO Trinidad Spiced Rum, Melky Jean’s Saint Sauveur 1972 Haitian Heritage Rum and Pòtieri’s Caribbean-inspired passion fruit cocktail.

The Caribbean Holiday Marketplace will feature gifts, art, specialty products and seasonal shopping.

Caribbean Holiday Performances

The cultural program will showcase holiday traditions from across the Caribbean. Brukins Entertainment will present Jamaican Jonkonnu, Island Groove Entertainment will bring Bahamian Junkanoo, and Sikan Afro-Cuban Dance Project will perform Puerto Rican bomba and plena. Haitian fanal lantern-making and Festival of Lights activities will add a French Caribbean holiday tradition.

Festival host Raul Blaze will lead music, trivia, giveaways and audience activities. The program also includes DJ Bigg G, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra and Bootleg Greg with a rum demonstration.

“Having hosted and performed at so many Caribbean events over the years, one thing I’ve always appreciated is how much we have in common despite our cultural differences,” said Blaze. “What excites me most about this festival is the opportunity to celebrate that distinctiveness through something as simple and meaningful as food. I want people to come, laugh, learn something about each other’s cultures, and leave feeling a little more connected.”

Festival Attendance Growth

The South Florida festival began in 2022 with 25 guests at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. Attendance grew to about 300 in 2023 and 2024 and about 700 in 2025. Organizers are preparing for more than 1,000 guests at the fifth-anniversary event.

Rum Cake Festival Tickets and Event Details

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

General admission: $30 through Nov. 14; $40 at the door

Children: $10 for ages 4-12; free for children 3 and younger

Rum Room: $75 through Nov. 14; $85 at the door. Admission is limited to guests 21 and older and includes general admission.

Tickets: islandspacefl.org/cakefest26