Sizwe C’s Hundred: A New Era in Soca

MIAMI – Soca artist Sizwe C celebrated his birthday with a powerful gift to fans and music lovers worldwide, the release of his highly anticipated single, “Hundred.” Seamlessly blending smooth Afro rhythms with soul-stirring Soca energy, Hundred is more than just a track, it’s a reflective call to live boldly, love freely, and give life your all.

Produced by the genre-bending hitmaker CoolBlaze and masterfully mixed by Parry Jack, “Hundred” breaks new ground as one of the first Soca records mixed in Dolby Atmos, delivering a fully immersive listening experience. The spatial mix was engineered by Alex Solano, setting a new bar for audio quality in Caribbean music.

“This song is about going all in, not holding back,” says Sizwe C. “It’s a birthday release, but it’s also a reminder to embrace the moment and live at hundred percent.”

To complement the sonic experience, fans can look forward to a visually rich visualizer crafted by the creative team at Blue Karat Media, coming soon to all major video platforms.

Hundred is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Sizwe C on all social media platforms: @itsSizwe