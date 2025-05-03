Entertainment

Sizwe C’s Hundred: A New Era in Soca

"Hundred": One of the Summer’s Biggest Anthems With New Afro-Soca Fusion

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Sizwe C's Hundred: A New Era in Soca
Sizwe C
Sizwe C's Hundred: A New Era in Soca
Sizwe C

MIAMI – Soca artist Sizwe C celebrated his birthday with a powerful gift to fans and music lovers worldwide, the release of his highly anticipated single, “Hundred.” Seamlessly blending smooth Afro rhythms with soul-stirring Soca energy, Hundred is more than just a track, it’s a reflective call to live boldly, love freely, and give life your all.

Produced by the genre-bending hitmaker CoolBlaze and masterfully mixed by Parry Jack, “Hundred” breaks new ground as one of the first Soca records mixed in Dolby Atmos, delivering a fully immersive listening experience. The spatial mix was engineered by Alex Solano, setting a new bar for audio quality in Caribbean music.

“This song is about going all in, not holding back,” says Sizwe C. “It’s a birthday release, but it’s also a reminder to embrace the moment and live at hundred percent.”

To complement the sonic experience, fans can look forward to a visually rich visualizer crafted by the creative team at Blue Karat Media, coming soon to all major video platforms.

Hundred is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Sizwe C on all social media platforms: @itsSizwe

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Bahamian Mixologist Marv Cunningham prepares demonstration of drink for onlookers at Taste the Islands Experience in Ft. Lauderdale.

Bahamian Drink Dazzles Crowds at Ft. Lauderdale’s Taste The Islands Experience

May 1, 2019
Carlene Davis - songs of zion

Carlene Davis and the Meaning of Mother’s Day

May 5, 2024
Sabrina Francis performance in T&T

Grenada’s Sabrina Francis Wows T&T in First Ever Performance

June 2, 2024
Anthony B’s Black and Proud Concert

The First Staging of Anthony B’s Black and Proud Concert Was a Phenomenal Success

March 5, 2023
Back to top button