FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott announces that a delegation of International Electoral Officials will visit and tour the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Headquarters on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The visiting delegation consists of nearly 60 electoral authorities and officials, senior government officials, and civil society representatives from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, and Argentina. These officials are participating in the first edition of the Strategic Electoral Management Training Program in Latin America, organized by Transparencia Electoral in collaboration with Florida International University.

The delegation will receive a comprehensive tour of the state-of-the-art facility located at 4650 NW 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.

During their visit, the international officials will gain valuable insights into Broward County’s election procedures, security protocols, and innovative approaches to election administration.

“We’re honored to host this distinguished group of electoral professionals from across Latin America,” said Supervisor Joe Scott. “This visit provides an opportunity for us to share best practices with our international colleagues while learning from their experiences as well. We are proud to showcase our commitment to providing transparent, fair, and secure elections which are fundamental to democracy.”

Transparencia Electoral, the civil society organization coordinating the visit, has more than ten years of experience promoting democratic values and free and fair elections. The organization has organized more than 60 electoral observation missions in the Americas and Europe, published more than ten books on democracy and elections, and provided technical assistance to electoral commissions throughout Latin America.

“We thank the Broward Supervisor of Elections for welcoming our international election authorities into their office, especially as they prepare to showcase to us the ‘transparency corridor’ that is also open to the public. This visit provides election officials the opportunity to observe the operations of a highly regarded election office like Broward, which was awarded the 2023 Democracy Award for Best Practice by the National Association of Election Officials. We believe that collaboration among election offices is essential for identifying and sharing best practices,” said Jesus Delgado, Planning Director for the NGO Transparencia Electoral (Electoral Transparency).

This initiative aims to improve the capacities of electoral authorities and officials, senior government officials, and civil society on how to face the main challenges of election administration in a context of democratic disaffection and distrust in institutions. The facility tour will showcase the latest in election technology and security measures, demonstrating how Broward County continues to lead in election innovation while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency.