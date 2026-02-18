5th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Expands Lineup with Soca Artist Skinny Fabulous

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to share that the 5th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF)—bringing together Black History Month and Reggae Month—will feature the lively beats of soca for the first time. This addition broadens the event’s soundtrack, celebrating the Caribbean’s rich, diverse musical rhythms.

Skinny Fabulous

Headlining this high-energy addition is internationally acclaimed soca artist Skinny Fabulous, known for his electrifying performances and global hits. These hits ignite carnival stages around the world. His appearance marks an exciting evolution for the festival. It also brings the spirit of Trinidad and the wider Caribbean to Miramar.

Additionally, it reinforces the event’s mission to celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions, and musical expressions of the African and Caribbean diaspora.

The Afro-Carib Festival is presented by The Broward Cultural Council and Memorial Healthcare System. It will happen on Saturday, February 28, 2026, 6 pm-11 pm ET, at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027. Admission is FREE & open to the public.

The 2026 festival will celebrate the shared heritage of the African Diaspora through a dynamic mix of reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, salsa, and now soca, creating a vibrant soundtrack that blends tradition with contemporary global culture.

5th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Lineup

Skinny Fabulous joins legendary reggae icons Steel Pulse, whose distinctive sound and socially conscious lyrics have influenced generations worldwide. The first-class performance roster of dynamic local and regional artists also includes Shuga, Visions Band, Gumby Navedo & Band, Naomi Cowan, Teflon King and Kr8ive Uprising Dancers .

The festival is hosted by Jody Ann Gray with 99Jamz’ She-J Hercules spinning between sets.

Represent Your Nation

Guests are also encouraged to “dress to represent their nation.” This transforms the festival grounds into a colorful showcase of cultural style. Festival fashion becomes part of the celebration itself. It also highlights the dialogue between African and Caribbean cultures—where bold prints, rich textures, and ancestral influences meet modern design. This represents the global spirit of the Diaspora.

“The Afro-Carib Festival has always been about celebrating the richness and diversity of our cultures, and adding soca this year allows us to showcase even more of the Caribbean’s vibrant musical heritage,” said Miramar Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards, host of the Afro-Carib Festival. “Artists like Skinny Fabulous bring an energy that unites people across islands and generations. By expanding the festival to include soca, we’re continuing our mission to honor the full musical spectrum of the African and Caribbean diaspora.”

Beyond the music, the festival will feature a wide array of authentic Caribbean and African food choices. Merchandise vendors will offer a bevy of unique, culturally inspired goods that reflect the many traditions and artistic expressions of Africa and the Caribbean community.

“The Cultural Division is pleased to support the Afro-Carib Fest through the Arts and Cultural Festivals and Special Event Sponsorship program. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2026, this program reflects the commitment the Cultural Division has made in supporting arts and culture throughout Broward County. We plan to not only honor the past but to also cultivate the artists and ideas that will carry Broward’s creative story forward for generations to come,” comments Phillip Dunlap, Director of the Broward County Cultural Division.

Admission

Admission is free and open to the public. Pre-paid VIP tickets are $150. Parking is $12.50 in advance and $15 on site. For tickets and more information, visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com