Travel

Caribbean Airlines Adds Luxury Airport Taxi Service for U.S. Travelers

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luxury airport taxi service
Photo by Depositphotos.com
luxury airport taxi service
Photo by Depositphotos.com

 

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines has introduced a luxury airport taxi service, expanding customer travel options with private ground transportation to and from select airports and destinations in the United States.

The service, offered through independent third-party provider Dignitary Travel Worldwide, allows customers to book private transportation before departure or upon arrival.

Options are available for individuals and groups, with vehicles ranging from cars and SUVs to executive vehicles and coaches. Depending on availability, the service can accommodate groups of up to 55 passengers.

Customers also have access to flight monitoring for airport pickups, child and infant seating options, wheelchair-accessible transportation upon request and 24-hour customer support.

“Our focus is on making travel easier for our customers, not only onboard our aircraft, but throughout their overall journey,” Caribbean Airlines Acting Chief Executive Officer Varma Khillawan said. “By providing convenient access to ground transportation services, we are giving customers greater choice in how they plan travel to and from the airport, while continuing to enhance the overall travel experience.”

The new option is part of Caribbean Airlines’ broader effort to provide greater convenience across the customer journey. Customers can access the taxi service through a dedicated booking link on the Caribbean Airlines website.

Because the transportation service is independently provided and operated by Dignitary Travel Worldwide, all bookings, payments, amendments, cancellations, refunds and transportation-related inquiries are managed directly by the provider and are subject to its terms and conditions.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 minute ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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