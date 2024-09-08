Skinny Fabulous Wins Big at Caribbean Music Awards

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – On Thursday, August 28th, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Soca star, Skinny Fabulous won four awards at the Caribbean Music Awards. He secured the most awards of the night, chief among them, the award for Male Soca Artiste of the Year. “Any category that a man like Machel Montano falls in, you never expect that you would be victorious. That’s the one that made me get really emotional,” he said candidly in the aftermath. The artiste says he is now even more motivated to deliver in the Carnival season ahead.

For entertainers like Skinny Fabulous who hails from one of the smaller islands in the region, the recognition is invaluable. “Typically, the bigger islands often make off with the recognition- the shine. When you’re from a smaller island and you end up in categories with the big boys from the big islands, and end up victorious, it’s humbling,” he said, adding, “Now the geographical lines and demarcations between the islands really do not matter anymore. Now we are operating as one Caribbean melting pot when it comes to Soca and that’s a good way forward, I think.”

Three additional awards, ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Soca Collaboration of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year,’ in the Soca genre, have further cemented the artiste’s worth in the industry. He explained that the Caribbean Music Awards has provided a necessary service to the artistes involved in Caribbean music. “Sometimes as artistes, we look for motivation from different places and I think this is a place that has given those of us in the industry, somewhat of the highest kind of motivation,” said Skinny. That motivation has indeed worked, as Skinny says he’s be back in studio immediately after New York’s Labor Day celebrations.

‘Come Home‘, the 2023 Road March contender, collaboratively sung with Trinidad and Tobago’s Nailah Blackman, delivered the additional awards to the artiste. He says the song’s success is a testament to the hard work of the production team and both artistes’ management teams. “It’s one of those things that helps you confirm that you cannot half step on things if you believe in a product,” he said, emphasizing the importance of going all out when the product is one that you truly believe in. “It makes absolute sense to go full hundred on the product if you believe in it. That means investing in visuals, artwork, music videos, investing in the full promotion. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out,” he added.

At home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the love and expressions of congratulations on his success at the CMA’s, have been felt. “Vincy people love their people. We argue in house, but when it comes to an international platform, we really rally with each other,” he said, noting that after the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonzalves was one of the first people to contact him. “A team is very important,” shared Skinny, as he reflected on his journey. “You can travel fast by yourself or you can travel far with a team.”

A number of hit singles to his credit, Skinny Fabulous is by no means new to the music business. He advises those looking on to surround themselves with people who believe in them- people who will support their vision and see their talent. “Find somebody who cares and make them your manager. Sometimes the best manager for you is not necessarily the manager with the most experience. Sometimes it’s the person that loves you the most and actually cares about you,” he rationalized. With that said, the singer and songwriter graciously extended thanks to members of his team, among them, Leonardo Worrell, Riggo Suave, Kubiyashi, Karen Vera, International DJ Stephen, Eternal Vibes and Ruel Ward of Pyramid Entertainment. “I am extremely thankful to my very large team and every supporter,” said the artiste.

Soca music, the genre that has brought him tremendous recognition, Skinny Fabulous looks forward to the genre’s progression. “We’re seeing growth in the festivals. They’re getting bigger and our ability to fill arenas and historic venues, has shown, however I still think there’s more work to do in educating the people on the importance of purchasing and signing up for streaming services. This is not exclusive to Soca, but even dancehall as well,” he admitted. “We don’t move the scale enough so it’s still a case where we still have to plead to people, ‘yeah you can get it free but you can also support the artistes by paying your 99 cents for the song or signing up for the streaming services, streaming it and sharing it. I think when we start to move those kinds of numbers then we will see the growth we deserve.”

For now, Gamal Doyle is enjoying the validation received at the Caribbean Music Awards. He says he is excited to deliver again in 2025, and has certainly received all the inspiration needed to push on.