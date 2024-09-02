NEW YORK – Caribbean music’s biggest night, “Caribbean Music Awards” 2024, returned this past Thursday for a euphoric celebration of the ‘Voices of Caribbean’ across the diaspora under one roof in Brooklyn, New York at the renowned Kings Theatre.

Hosted by the Queen of Dancehall Spice and the King of Caribbean Comedy, Majah Hype, the night of extravagant excellence served as a pillar representation of culture, rhythm, and voices.

It was an event that genuinely embodied the unity of #OneCaribbean, acknowledging and including everyone who loves to celebrate the Caribbean movement from Reggae to soca, Kompa to Bouyon, Dancehall to Zouk and everything in between.

Caribbean Music Awards 2024 Highlights

“Caribbean Music Awards” 2024 was streamed LIVE via YouTube on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT from the Kings Theatre in New York and kicked off with an elegant “Red Carpet” featuring appearances from Spice, Majah Hype, Trinidad James, Lady London, Marcia Griffiths, Cedella Marley, Alison Hinds, Tosh Alexander, Rajah Wild, Patrice Roberts, DJ Cassidy, Morgan Heritage, Alicai Harley, Skinny Fabulous, Nailah Blackman, Christopher Martin and more.

DJ Kevin Crown opened up the show by introducing an incredible journey of the sounds of Soca music with a melody performance with Bajan soca artists Lead Pipe (Osvaldo Reid) and Saddis (Reshawn Ince), Trinidadian soca artist (2024 “Caribbean Music Awards” Chutney Honoree Recipient) Ravi B, Virgin Island-born Soca star Pumpa, Grenda’s Soca collective Lil Natty & Thunda, French Caribbean Dominica’s Asa Bantan and 3x 2024 “Caribbean Music Awards” winner Skinny Fabulous from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The official hosts of the 2024 “Caribbean Music Awards,” Spice and Majah Hype, welcomed and greeted the audience officially to the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards with an opening monologue and introduced the first winner of the night, Ras-I, for ‘Best New Artist (Reggae).’

Patrice Roberts and Rajah Wild presented Pumpa from the Virgin Islands with the ‘2023 Impact Award’.

Spice presented Sherwin Gardner with the ‘Gospel Award Honor,’ commending his outstanding contributions to Gospel music.

Reggae cultural icon: A multi-talented artist who has conquered music, fashion, and entrepreneurship and continues to honor her family’s legacy while creating her own, Cedella Marley was honored with the ‘Legacy Award.’

Cedella shared, “I’m truly blessed to continue the legacy that my family built. I’m filled with gratitude and honor to be acknowledged for my work. I want to express my sincere thanks to the committee members and the beautiful people of our Caribbean. Your support and inspiration drive my passion and motivate me to do things I was once told: “you can’t do that.” I dedicate this award to my shero, a woman of extraordinary strength, compassion, wisdom, and love. It is her unwavering dedication and selflessness that have led to this moment. I am both proud and humbled to have her as my mother [Rita Marley]. As I pay tribute to the Marley legacy tonight, I celebrate the woman who has laid the foundation. ONE LOVE.”

For The ‘Voice Of The Caribbean’ segment, which serves as the theme of the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards, Alaine electrified the audience with a performance of her acclaimed single “No Ordinary Love,” Christopher Martin followed suit with a dynamite performance of “Mama,”/“Cheaters Prayer and Pressure received a standing ovation from the audience as he shared his lovers rock anthem “Love and Affection.” Lastly, the most nominated of the night, Dexta Daps performed a massive melody of his most revered songs, including the viral hit “Shabba Madda Pot” and “Call Me If.”

Trinidad James presented the ‘Artist of the Year (Male Soca)’ award, and Skinny Fabulous accepted the winning feat.

Martinican-born French rapper and singer Kalash won the award for ‘Artist of The Year (French Caribbean).’

Majah Hype and Machel Montano presented the incomparable Mighty Sparrow with the ‘Calypso Award Honor.’

Hot 97’s own DJ Young Chow, served as the master of ceremony for the party segment of the night as Mical Teja unleashed a performance to his single “DNA,” and V’ghn performed “Trouble In The Morning.”

Mr Killa made his Caribbean Music Awards return with an electric performance of his hit single “Rolly Polly,” and next was joined by Mr. Legz HT, as they merged into their collaboration single “Party Bad.”

Lyrikal entered the festivities performing “Look Back” as now 2x 2024 Caribbean Award Winner Nailah Blackman joined him to perform their track “Best Self.”

Patrice Roberts, winner of “CMA” ‘Artist of The Year Female (Soca),’ closed out the thrilling segment with her song “Anxiety.”

With hit songs such as “Prescription,” “Go Back,” “Celebrate,” a decade-spanning career and a deep-rooted commitment to innovation and culture preservation, Ravi B received his recognition as a Chutney Award Honoree.

received his recognition as a Chutney Award Honoree. Angela Yee presented the People Choice Award Powered By Spotify’s Frequency as Asa Bantan won in the category and accepted his award.

Nailah Blackman & Skinny Fabulous accepted the award ‘Collaboration of the Year (Soca)’ for “Come Home,” presented by Govana and Wendi

2023 Caribbean Music Awards Host, 3x Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean presented the ‘Kompa Award Honor’ to the Haitian compas band that was founded in 1968, Tabou Combo

DJ Cassidy and Melyssa Ford presented the ‘Producer Award Honor’ to Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, who is best known for producing songs for Sean Paul, Drake, John Legend, Vybz Kartel, John Legend, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, and more.

The award for ‘Collaboration of the Year (Reggae),’ a significant recognition in the industry, was presented by Spragga Benz & Jahmea Bent (Miss Caribbean Los Angeles) and was won by Shaggyand Kes for their exceptional collaboration, “Mood.”

Dexta Daps won the award for ‘Performer of the Year (Dancehall)’

Machel Montano shared a heartfelt monologue celebrating the illustrious and barrier-breaking “Queen of Soca,” Alison Hinds, as she accepted the ‘Elite Icon Award.’ A moving tribute performance followed this as Wendi performed “Fuluma,” Faith Callendar performed “Togetherness,”and Nessa Preppyperformed “Roll It Gal.”

Tosh Alexander presented the award for ‘Album of the Year (Dancehall)’ to Masika for his album Generation of Kings

A poignant tribute performance was dedicated to the late Caribbean music figures, who are the fabric of our music and are dearly missed. Sherwin Gardner performed “Find Me Here,” Teddyson Johnperformed “I Pray,” and Gramps Morgan performed “People Like You.” The segment was closed with a powerful performance by the remaining Reggae collective Morgan Heritage members, honoring their late brother Peter Morgan with their song, “Down By The River.”

TeeJay performed his acclaimed hit singles “Drift” and “From Rags To Riches.”

Baby Cham awarded Spice with the ‘Artist of the Decade’ honor, a feat well deserved as she marks 25 years this year in the music business.

Mr. Ridge accepted the award for ‘Artist of the Year (Bouyon’

Shaggy paid tribute to Reggae royalty Marcia Griffiths, who is celebrating 60 years in music. Closing out the show of the night, Tosh Alexander, Aiesha, Alaine, and Nadine Sutherland dazzled the stage with a special performance tribute for Marcia Griffiths.

CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS 2024

2023 Impact Award (Dancehall)

2023 Impact Award (Reggae)

2023 Impact Award (Soca)

Pumpa

Album of the Year (Reggae)

Buju Banton Born For Greatness

Album of the Year (Dancehall)

Masicka Generation of Kings

Artist of the Year (Bouyon)

Mr. Ridge

Artist of the Year (French Caribbean)

Kalash

Artist of the Year (Latin Caribbean)

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year Female (Dancehall)

Shenseea

Artist Of The Year Female (Reggae)

Lila Iké

Artist Of The Year Female (Soca)

Patrice Roberts

Artist of the Year Male (Dancehall)

Valiant

Artist of the Year Male (Reggae)

Romain Virgo

Artist of the Year Male (Soca)

Skinny Fabulous

Best New Artist (Dancehall)

Rajah Wild

Best New Artist (Reggae)

Ras-II

Best New Artist (Soca)

Yung Bredda

Collaboration of the Year – Soca

Nailah Blackman & Skinny Fabulous – “Come Home”

Collaboration of the Year – Reggae

Shaggy & Kes – “Mood”

Collaboration of the Year- (Dancehall)

Burna Boy & Byron Messia – Talibans II

Cruise Event of the Year

Uber Soca

Entertainer of the Year

Lee So Crazy

International DJ of the Year

DJ Puffy

Konpa band of the Year

Zafem

Music Event of the Year

Stink & Dutty

People’s Choice (Powered by Spotify’s Frequency)

Asa Bantan

Performer of the Year (Dancehall)

Dexta Daps

Performer of the Year (Soca)

Mr Killa

Song of the Year (Dancehall)

Byron Messia – “Talibans”

Song of the Year (Soca)

Bunji Garlin – “Hard Fete”

Video of the Year (Dancehall)

Tee Jay – “Drift”

Video of the Year (Soca)

Nailah Blackman & Skinny Fabulous – “Come Home”

CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS 2024 HONORS

Lifetime Achievement Award Honor

Marcia Griffiths

Elite Icon Award Honor

Alison Hinds

Legacy Award Honor

Cedella Marley

Artist of the Decade Honor

Spice

Konpa Award Honor

Tabou Combo

Producer Award Honor

Di Genius

Chutney Award Honor

Ravi B

Gospel Award Honor

Sherwin Gardner

Calypso Award Honor