MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Teejay, the rising dancehall star hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, has had a whirlwind of success with his latest single “Drift.” The massive banger, produced by Panda/DJ Mac/Topbraff Music, has been dubbed the song of summer and is turning into the anthem of 2023 as the momentum continues to build.

Everyone from Burna Boy to Cardi B and Offset has been seen dancing to his explosive viral TikTok hit. Last week “Drift” was the #1 Most Shazamed Song in NYC and DJ Funkmaster Flex summoned Teejay to the Madison Square Garden’s stage to perform his anthem in front of a sold-out 20,000+ crowd for Hot 97 & WBLS Hip Hop Forever Concert in Manhattan this past Friday (Sept 15) night. (Watch clip).

Jamaica’s Underground Car & Bike Culture

Today, Teejay drops a new visualizer for “Drift” directed by Jedi Productions. This eye-catching spectacle highlights Jamaica’s underground Drift car competitions and bike culture. The pastime has exploded into a form of motorsport for adrenaline junkies from Japan to the United States and has quickly become one of Jamaica’s fastest growing hobbies.

This new visual follows Teejay’s official music video for “Drift,” which has surpassed over 10m+ views since its release at the start of summer. Currently, the song has raked in 113 million + TikTok views for its popular dance and has received more than 27 million + global streams. It can be heard bumping through the cars and clubs from Kingston to Miami to NYC to London to Lagos and any Caribbean diaspora in between.

Speaking on the virality of “Drift,” Teejay explains he stepped out of his comfort zone to pen the buzzing dancehall single, “You know, it’s pretty simple to explain. It’s not that lyrical because I realized people only want a melody and something to dance to nowadays. I got the beat from Panda the Producer and wrote it in less than an hour.”

Signed to Warner Records

In June 2023, Teejay signed to Warner Records and is slated to drop his debut EP I Am Chippy later this year, executive produced by multi-platinum Jamaican artist Shaggy. The Grammy-winning “Boombastic” icon is a major player in his corner. He featured Teejay on his most recent single “Gyal Dem Time,” and the two performed the track at 2023 BET Awards (watch) over the summer.

Born Timoy Janeyo Jones, known as Teejay aka Up Top Boss, the 28-year-old dancehall artist hails from Jamaica. “Chippy” was his childhood nickname. Additionally, his forthcoming EP I Am Chippy is Teejay’s version of an authentic rags to riches story, encapsulating his upbringing in the St. James garrison of Montego Bay, Jamaica. From creating songs from his and his three brothers’ makeshift studio at their board house to taking over international stages as one of the baddest dancehall artists in the game, Teejay has come a long way and is primed and ready to showcase his talent and versatility to the world.

“Drift” is available now on all platforms: https://teejaydrift.lnk.to/Single