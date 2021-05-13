Teejay, Gyptian , Bremmy FZ teach ‘Uptop Wine’ Produced by Tower Hill Records

[Kingston, Jamaica] – International Producer Greg Chisholm popularly known as Government Cheese of Tower Hill Records has produced a song called “ Uptop Wine”, which features internationally-acclaimed artiste, Gyptian , Teejay and Ugandan artiste Bremmy.

The song and video was released on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The video was shot at the Geejamz Hotel in Portland, Jamaica by international Director Angelo Boyke of Angelo B Media from the United States of America.

Catchy Rhythm

Uptop Wine was recorded on a catchy rhythm that has fused several genres to produce a potentially memorable effort. The rhythm is a fusion of four different genres, namely R&B and pop, mixed with dancehall and Afro beats.

“It is a very pronounced tropical flavored song for the summer splash and beyond. The song will be great for the dance floor and make useful for Carnival. Plus, it goes beyond any specific season. I am awaiting my fans and the general public at large to comment. And, give me their take on this masterful delivery and with TeeJay”.

“We win,” said Gyptian.

“The idea of this collaboration with international Chart-topping singer Gyptian, The Uptop boss, Teejay and Bremmy Fz from Uganda was well organized. As a result, it was executed properly. And, we are satisfied with the finished product,” said Government Cheese of Tower Hill Records.

‘ Uptop Wine’ single is my label’s first release in a long while. Ever since I was a young teenager I have been gravitated to music through the inspiration of my father’s writing skills and experience in my grandfather’s studio. This has led me to a journey of pursuing a Bachelors in Audio Engineering at the Institute of Audio Research in New York that has propelled me creating productions with artistes like Jada Kiss, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, Beenie Man, Vybz Kartel, Natural Blacks and many more. The connections with these artists is what produces explosive magic through our creations in the studio,’ Government Cheese explained.

Streaming on Digital Platforms

Our Marketing & PR team Tameka Reynolds of Free People Entertainment and Latoya McKay of Le’ McKay Consultant have worked Tirelessly to ensure that this single ‘Uptop Wine’ be a hit song by working all digital platforms and strategies to boost the project. We are expecting great support from both artistes’ fan base and the entertainment industry players, Mr. Chisholm explained.

The song and video will be on all digital platforms and distributed by Tower Hill Records.