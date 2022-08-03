Young Artists Commissioned Art Piece Unveiled at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen-Wynwood

[MIAMI] – After tantalizing tastebuds in the Miami culinary scene for the past three years, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen ventures into year four with a dynamic and bold artistic statement. The upscale eatery known for the collection of original art pieces gracing its walls will unveil the creative, youthful work of 17-year-old budding local artist, Niala Campbell in collaboration with 18-year-old Tyler Leighton. Both are of Jamaican lineage, and are no strangers to the restaurant, its culture, rich history, and artistic offerings. The teens believe that it is up to them to elevate the culture by creating an art piece representative of what their eyes and heart envisioned.

Rasta Vision

Niala drew on her interpretation of what the Rastafarian culture means to her from stories handed down from family elders. Tyler adds new dimensions to the mural with the fresh nuances and innovative photo ideas he plans to weave into the fabric of the color filled design.

The young artists’ work, named ‘Rasta Vision,’ is now an artistic visual focal point in the main dining room. Visitors new and old can take in the vibrant Rasta colors, have meaningful discussions of the Rastafarian culture and swap stories of the visions and memories it conjures.

“Rasta Vision is our interpretation of what I affectionately call the Rasta Flag; the red, green, and gold, obviously, is the inspiration for creating this piece,” said Naila, a recent graduate of Nova Senior High School in Davie. She plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University in the Fall where she will be majoring in Art. Ultimately, plans are to parlay this degree and skill into a career as an Art Therapist. Tyler plans to attend American University in Washington DC.

Dukunoo’s husband and wife team, Dr. Shrusan Gray and Roderick Leighton were extremely happy to commission the mural after being sold on the artist and her body of work by their son Tyler.

“Commissioning this work of art was a no brainer,” says Leighton. There is no better way to contribute to the success of brilliant young minds than helping to fulfill their dreams. We expect more exciting work from Niala and cannot wait to see our patrons’ reactions to Rasta Vision. I’m sure there will be great art discussions around the piece while sipping on our Rasta Vybzz cocktail. We invite you to come for the food and stay for the vibes, Dukunoo Style as part of your Independence Day celebration,” he concluded.

Unveiling

Plans are to officially unveil ‘Rasta Vision’ during the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence. The celebration starts at 7:00pm, Friday, August 5th. RSVP at DJKArt.Evenbrite.com