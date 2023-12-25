Inner Circle Celebrates Gold Certification of “Sweat” in the U.S. and UK with Global Tour

MIAMI – Inner Circle, the iconic reggae band, is making waves globally with their recent achievements. Their hit single “Sweat” attains Gold certification in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

They are proud to announce not only one but two “Certified Gold” achievements this year. Additionally, not only did their chart topping classic “Sweat” go Gold, their single “Tenement Yard”, sampled by Jay-Z & Damian Marley, also went Certified Gold.

Unity Song

World Music Views recently featured an article pertaining to the upcoming production of a “Unity” song in which the legendary Inner Circle will collaborate with various artists in the music industry to create a song based on truth, love and the uniting of great people for a greater purpose.

Spotify Global List

Inner Circle was also acknowledged for making the Spotify Global List of 2023 Top Reggae Album, Song & Artist chart topping, ranking at #4!

2023 New Releases

This past year Inner Circle has delighted fans with new music releases. La Pipa De La Paz ft Daaz & Zeke Don. Plus, Riches Wii A Pree ft Teejay, Beat Down Babylon ft Freddie McGregor & Mykal Rose.

Planned 2024 Releases

This upcoming year Inner Circle has a long list of releases planned. At the Top of the Year they will be releasing a single with Mykal Rose called Reality in January. During spring break they will be releasing another single with Tarrus Riley named Dime a Dozen. With many more releases to be announced soon.

2023 Achievements

Adding to their list of achievements, Inner Circle’s chart-topping single “Bad Boys” is set to be featured in the highly anticipated Bad Boys 4 movie. The track has already gained recognition, having been featured in a Wendy’s commercial with the memorable tagline, “Bad Boys, Bad Boys, what you’re gonna do.”

In 2023, they made their rounds across the United States performing at multiple sold out venues such as The Colorado Jerk Festival in Colorado, The Maestro Marley Cup in Hollywood, FL, as well as traveling internationally, spreading their contagious sounds throughout Spain, Sweden, and Amsterdam just to name a few locations from their World Tour. After continuous show stopping performances, showcasing their commitment to pushing musical boundaries and connecting with diverse audiences.

Inner Circle is known for their timeless reggae classics. The Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle have remained a driving force in the music industry for over the past 50 years! Making them extremely rare & highly respected. Connecting with different kinds of artists throughout different genres, giving them an opportunity by using their platform.

As the band’s global journey unfolds, 2024 promises a series of unexpected announcements. It will undoubtedly leave fans eagerly anticipating what Inner Circle has in store. Inner Circle’s ability to transcend borders and genres reaffirms their status as musical pioneers. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Inner Circle. Especially as they continue to redefine the reggae landscape on a global scale.