Legendary Reggae group Inner Circle is set to celebrate 50 years of music

MIAMI – Beginning in January of 2018 the iconic group know for such hits as “Bad Boys” and “Sweat”, Inner Circle will be releasing a new exclusive documentary, a book and a new album titled “A Long Road to Success”.

This Jamaican bred, Grammy award winning quintet, is one of the world’s most respected reggae groups with a long string of successes stretching back to the mid-70′s.

Inner Circle blends a special style of pop-oriented Jamaican beats and energy that have made them the leading stars of their movement. Their spirit through the power of reggae within live performances has allowed the band to transcend the traditional reggae niche and create a widespread crossover appeal.

Inner Circle plays at many of the world’s largest music festivals, headlining alongside such towering pop and rock music icons as Ziggy Marley, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Elton John, Van Morrison, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Carlos Santana, and many others.

Inner circle has stood the test of time by continuing to innovate and connect with rising stars. Pitbull, Chance the Rapper, Flo Rida, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled are among the many associates the group Inner Circle has coincided with in recent years.

Inner Circle continues to connect with their fans via social media, in fact the group is very active on Instagram and Facebook.

Inner CIrcle continues to connect with the young rising stars of Jamaica such as Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid, and Jo Mersa Marley and Hawaii’s grammy nominated reggae star J Boog. Son of Ian Lewis, LunchMoney Lewis just went gold for the single “Bills”.

In commemoration of Jacob Miller, Inner Circle will celebrate his contribution to the band and the reggae community as a whole.

Inner Circle will also be celebrating over 25 years of their song being the theme song for one of the first ever reality shows “Cops”, which is still on air today.

More information regarding the 50th anniversary will becoming shortly.