Celebrating Carlton “Carly” Barrett, Unsung Member of Bob Marley’s Wailers Band

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – One of reggae’s foremost drummers, Carlton “Carly” Barrett defined the One Drop sound that made the music a force during the 1970s.

Along with his older brother, bass player Aston “Family Man” Barrett, he was the rhythm section for Bob Marley’s Wailers band. Murdered in Kingston in April, 1985, Carly is an unsung, largely forgotten hero.

On December 18, one day after what would have been his 74th birthday, an event marking the musician’s legacy takes place at 33 Southwest 2nd Avenue 33130 in Miami.

It is being held by Barrett’s friend Gladstone “Gilly Ras” Gilbert, who toured with Marley and The Wailers as their chef.

“First, I man have to say respect and honor to Hall of Fame and legendary reggae drummer Carlton “Field Marshall” Barrett. The reason why I am keeping this gig is to show respect, and honor to not just Carly but some of the other great musicians that helped pave the way for this powerful, conscious, rootical, mystical, peace and love music outa Jamaica,” said Gilbert.

The event will also honor Tyrone Downie, the Wailers keyboardist who died in Jamaica in November. It features performances by the Aston Barrett Jr Band as well as stints by Tyrone Downie Jr and his brother Andre.

A plaque will be presented to Carlton Barrett’s family, acknowledging his contribution to the development of Jamaican music.

Carlton Barrett was shot and killed outside his Kingston home 35 years ago. His wife and two men — one believed to be her lover — were imprisoned for his death.

Gilbert first met him during the early 1970s when he and Family Man were members of a band called The Hippy Boys. The siblings later found global fame with The Wailers, playing on Marley’s biggest albums including Natty Dread, Rastaman Vibration and Exodus.

Born in central Kingston, Gilbert was an established soccer player and Ital (unsalted food) chef when he became Marley’s official cook in 1976.

He moved to Miami shortly after Marley died there from cancer in May, 1981 at age 36.