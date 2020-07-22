Multi-Talented Jamaican Musician & Artist Michael Sean Harris Launches First “Pocket-Sized” Pointers for Performers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Multi-talented Jamaican musician and artist Michael Sean Harris is set to release his first book Mike’s Pocket Performance Pointers (MP3), a guide for artists seeking to up the level of their performance.

According to Harris, the inspiration for his debut book came from his students and those to whom he provide voice lessons and performance coaching on a weekly basis. “I also see the need for a resource like this in my experience with auditions for Digicel Rising Stars. This was also a way to reach more people than I physically could,” Harris noted.

The book project which he describes as a labor of love was borne out of a list of topics which he had come up with for a workshop many years ago. It took him a couple of months to prepare the first draft of the book, but to go from the first manuscript to where it is now, took a couple of years. He is already planning a follow up to this first project.

Mike’s Pocket Performance Pointers is targeting singers who feel they need some guidance in their stage craft and navigating hurdles every singer has to grapple with and try to overcome. “Much of what I share in the book, I learned over the years as a performer, teacher and student. I feel it will be an invaluable resource for any vocalist starting out as well a great reminder for the more experienced singer,” Harris remarked.

Set to be launched on July 28, the book which is Harris’ first will be available on Kindle as an e-book and print on demand and also on Audible, Amazon and iTunes as an audio book.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he pursued a dual major in Music Synthesis and Contemporary Writing and Production, Michael Sean Harris has always had a passion for music and has been singing and performing since High School, where he was a member of the school choir at Wolmer’s Boys.

Throughout High School, he performed for various concerts and productions, but it was not until sixth form that he composed music for a production entitled Not Just a Nightmare to be entered into the School’s Drama Festival. It was there that he was seen and invited to join the Little People and Teen Player’s Club by Cathi Levy.

In 1991, Harris became a member of The Little People and Teen Players Club and was a founding member of Ashe Caribbean Performing Arts Ensemble. He now serves as Board Secretary and Foundation Director for the Ashe Company.

Harris is a former Acting Dean, and Director of Studies for the School of Music at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. He has also taught Pop/Jazz voice and Jazz Harmony and has written music technology and performance courses for their degree programme and specializes in performance and procedural design and music technology.

He is currently serving as the Head of the Performance Department and can also be seen regularly on television as one of the resident judges on the High School Choir competition – TVJ’s All Together Sing.