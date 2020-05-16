So Much Trouble in the World: Berklee College of Music Bob Marley ensemble, Spring 2020

This is the final project for the Berklee College of Music Bob Marley ensemble, directed by Matt Jenson during the Spring of 2020.

There was A LOT of trouble in the world at this time as the COVID-19 virus pandemic was well under way.

This recording and video was done remotely as all teaching had gone on line.

The music of Bob Marley speaks volumes of truth today! Thank you Bob for the truth and some much needed relief and upful vibrations along the way.