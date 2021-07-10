Carnival I Miss You – Miguel Maestre

Just like a stick of dynamite, Miguel Maestre is ready to blow up the soca music scene!

Born and raised in Toronto to strong Trini parents with deep familial roots. Miguel adds a new and refreshing face to the growing number of young soca artists that represent the genre today.

Miguel’s musicality is rich and diverse, showcasing the various styles of soca on an international scale by fusing the rhythm and sensation of calypso, parang, afrobeats, and pop.

“Carnival I Miss YOU” is Miguel’s first release after signing to the new record Label “One Love Nation” and is just one of many singles slated for 2021 release.

Follow Miguel Maestre on social media via:

Instagram: @MiguelMaestreMusic

FB: Maestre Music

Spotify: Miguel Maestre

YouTube: Miguel Maestre Music