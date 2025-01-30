SOBEWFF®: A Flavorful Gospel Brunch at Red Rooster Overtown

MIAMI – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) is thrilled to launch the inaugural Overtown Gospel Brunch on Sunday February 23, 2025, at Red Rooster Overtown, located at 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136.

Join the one and only Marcus Samuelsson and Friends for a special Gospel Brunch. Enjoy amazing food and soulful live gospel music. This event brings together a loving community to celebrate Overtown’s rich culinary history.

Patrons can look forward to a brunch menu full of creative dishes. These dishes show the diverse cooking styles of the talented chefs with Marcus.

“I’m excited to celebrate the historic Overtown community. Gospel Brunch brings together the incredibly talented Black-owned businesses within the community for an unforgettable brunch filled with amazing vibes and delicious eats.” commented Marcus Samuelsson, Food Network Celebrity Chef and Owner of Red Rooster Overtown and Red Rooster Harlem.

Featured 2025 Gospel Brunch Chefs:

Tickets are $175 and available for purchase at https://sobewff.org/overtown/. Space is limited. Early purchase is recommended.

Proceeds from the Overtown Gospel Brunch, will support Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, specifically designated as scholarship funding for students from Overtown.