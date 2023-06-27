Entertainment

Red Stripe Honors Dancehall Greats Chaka Demus & Pliers and Konshens

Konshens, Chaka Demus, Pliers

MIAMI This weekend was a MAAD vibe as the iconic Jamaican brand Red Stripe celebrated the launch of their new Rum Punch and Rum Mojito canned cocktails during the culmination of Caribbean-American Heritage Month by hosting their DanceHall of Fame. The event was a vibrant celebration of Caribbean music and culture. Co-produced with WYNCARIB at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, the event featured legendary Jamaican duo Chaka Demus & Pliers and prominent dancehall recording artist Konshens, as well as the unveiling of mural rendered by local artist, Nate Dee.

“This event transported us in time, honoring legends while shining a spotlight on the future generation of dancehall music,” said Karla Flores, Red Stripe Brand Director at HEINEKEN USA. “Dancehall is in Red Stripe’s DNA, which is why we crafted our latest innovation of ready-to-drink canned cocktails with the vibrant island spirit in mind. The Red Stripe Dancehall of Fame turned up the vibe, bringing together Caribbean culture and beats into an unforgettable night.”

As part of the evening’s program, emcee and beloved radio personality Slim City led a special presentation honoring dancehall greats Chaka Demus & Pliers and Konshens.

“We want to thank Red Stripe for honoring us as dancehall legends,” said Chaka Demus. “I love seeing how music and Caribbean culture bring us all together. We’ll never forget where we came from,” Pliers added. The legendary duo stole the stage with their swagger and a string of timeless classics, including “Murder She Wrote”.

The Red Stripe Rum Drinks available at the event are the brand’s first offering beyond beer. The ready-to-drink cocktails are now available in Florida and select markets across the northeast. Containing an ABV of 5.9%, both authentic drink flavors perfectly embody the vibrant spirit of Jamaica and come in packs of slim 12-oz. cans.

 

 

