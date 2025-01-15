Chef JJ Johnson Presents: The Cookout at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

MIAMI – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®) is thrilled to announce the return of Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event “The Cookout, presented by Stella Artois, with co-host Angela Yee”, acclaimed host of *Way Up with Angela Yee* and former co-host of the nationally syndicated *The Breakfast Club* to celebrate the dynamic culinary heritage of the African Diaspora.

The Cookout will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach, located at 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

Chef JJ Johnson stated “the Cookout is a gathering place—it’s not a barbecue. It is where the culinary traditions of Black and Caribbean America come to life. At the Cookout at SOBEWFF, you will experience the robust rhythms and flavors of South Florida culture. It will be one of the best events you can attend all weekend!”

Vibrant Flavors of African American and Caribbean Cuisine

This year’s event promises an unforgettable culinary journey featuring celebrated chefs from across the country, each presenting signature dishes that reflect the depth and diversity of African American and Caribbean flavors. Set against the stunning backdrop around the pool of the Eden Roc’s beachside venue, **The Cookout** is where food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike come together to savor a truly unique culinary experience.

Featured 2025 Chefs Include:

– Chef JJ Johnson, founder of FIELDTRIP (New York, NY)

– Chef Daren Reid, owner of PurpleLit Oyster Company (Miami, FL)

– Chef Taneisha Bernal, executive chef and restaurateur (Atlanta, GA)

– Chef Travis Reece. founder, Chef Reece Kitchen (Davie, FL)

– Chef Christopher Walker, owner, Dub & Grub (Miami Gardens, FL)

– Chef Hugh Sinclair, founder of Chef Irie Spice (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Chef Jorian Blair, culinary innovator and private chef (Los Angeles, CA)

– Chef Manny Washington, Chef Manny FD (Orlando, FL)

– Chef Michael Reed, Poppy & Seed/Poppy + Rose (Los Angeles, CA)

– Chef Kia of Kia Cooks (Orlando, FL)

– Joel Franklin, Owner, Phuse Ice Cream (Plantation, FL)

Musical vibes provided by internationally acclaimed DJ Too Much, who will bring the sounds of soul for an afternoon filled with flavorful discoveries and cultural pride.

Tickets for The Cookout are available now for $175 and include unlimited food and beverage. Attendees are encouraged to wear stylish casual attire for this outdoor beachside event. Visit https://sobewff.org/cookout/ for more information and to purchase tickets.