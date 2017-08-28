DJ Khaled, Kymani Marley, Mykal Rose & Gentleman wish Inner Circle a Happy 50th Anniversary

Beginning in January of 2018 the iconic group know for such hits as “Bad Boys” and “Sweat” will be releasing a new exclusive documentary, a book and a new album titled “A Long Road to Success”.

This Jamaican bred, Grammy award winning quintet, is one of the world’s most respected reggae groups with a long string of successes stretching back to the mid-70′s.

Inner Circle blends a special style of pop-oriented Jamaican beats and energy that have made them the leading stars of their movement.

Their spirit through the power of reggae within live performances has allowed the band to transcend the traditional reggae niche and create a widespread crossover appeal.

Inner Circle plays at many of the world’s largest music festivals, headlining alongside such towering pop and rock music icons as Ziggy Marley, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Elton John, Van Morrison, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Carlos Santana, and many others.