Southeast Overtown / Park West CRA Board Appoints New Executive Director

MIAMI – On October 30th, 2017, the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Overtown / Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (“CRA”) appointed Cornelius “Neil” Shiver, Esq. as the new Executive Director of the redevelopment agency. Neil Shiver has over 20 years of experience in law, business management, public policy and community development. Prior to his appointment, […]