Alexander Star to Perform at Children’s Services Council Family Fun and Resource Fair 

Children’s Services Council of Broward County Hosts Family Fun and Resource Fair in Recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month

LAUDERHILL – The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with dozens of other organizations, presents the Family Fun and Resource Fair on April 14, 11 a.m.-3p.m. at Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW 6th St. in Ft. Lauderdale.

The free event is held in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each year in April to bring awareness to human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.

Attendees will enjoy free refreshments, raffle prizes, games, mini-workshops, and resources on keeping children safe and healthy.

Entertainment will be provided by Alexander Star, Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter from South Florida.

Dr. Rosby Glover, executive director of Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation, will be honored with the 2018 Alan and Marsha Levy Champion of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Award for his long-time commitment to helping local children and families.

In addition, there will be a tribute to the late Nancy J. Cotterman, who was the original organizer of this event, now in its 10th year.

The Family Fun and Resource Fair wraps up the 2018 Annual Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children Campaign, a four-month series of free events dedicated to strengthening families and ensuring the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect.

This year’s theme, “There’s a SUPERHERO in all of us,” serves as a reminder that every action in service can help others and make a huge impact.

The annual Broward AWARE campaign is dedicated to:

Recognizing the signs of and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children

Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles

Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system

Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System

Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training

Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers