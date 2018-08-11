NEW YORK – The life and legacy of Jamaican musicologist Winston “Merritone” Blake will be honored at the 20th annual Merritone Family Funday, slated for this Sunday, August 12, at Heckscher State Park, Long Island NY.

Conroy Allison, co-founder and CEO of the Merritone Family Funday noted that a special commemorative keepsake CD featuring twenty (20) of Winston’s favorite songs (one for each year of the fun-day) – will be packaged and given to the first one thousand patrons attending the family fun day.

The CD will include popular hits like ‘Lady Soul’ – the Temptations; ‘Rain From The Sky’ – Adam Wade; ‘I Am In Love With You’ – Beres Hammond; ‘Suavito’ – Pachico; ‘What One Dance Can Do’ – Beres Hammond and ‘Love Me Forever’ by Cynthia Schloss.

Winston, the founder and operator of the popular Merritone Sound System in Jamaica, was a successful business entrepreneur. He and his brothers operated the popular Turntable Club in St. Andrew for 28 years. He contributed significantly to Jamaica’s popular music during the Rocksteady era having produced hit songs for The Mighty Diamonds, Cynthia Schloss, I-Roy and Beres Hammond.

Among the reggae legends booked to grace the stage at the Merritone Family fun day this year are singer Nadine Sutherland, 2-time festival song winner Tinga Stewart and Pluto Sherrington.

This year’s Merritone Family Funday renewal will again feature the Royal Caribbean Bakery Bun & Patty Eating Contests, Karaoke, the Trans Continental Shippers Treasure Hunt and an exciting Domino Competition, where teams compete for cash prizes.

This year will see the introduction of a special ‘Independence Village” that will be hosted and sponsored by Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace. The popular Kiddies Dance Contest will return, while an adult dance competition will be introduced this year for the first time.

Loyal fans attending the fun-day can expect a fabulous time and special treats with non-stop music from Desu and DJ Roy, Stretch and Oxtail from Road International.