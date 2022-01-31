King Jazzy’s “Body Move” is Street Approved

by Howard Campbell

[NEW YORK] – If there is one thing King Jazzy knows about Jamaican dancehall, is it’s important to listen to the street. And that’s exactly what he did for his new song, Body Move.

Released on January 21, it is co-produced by the singer and Motor City Mello for the Electric Sticky label.

“I always test my songs with people like Pata Skeng (dancer), (sound system selectors) DJ Banka or DJ Wass (because) the party scene will tell you the truth. They chose that song,” said King Jazzy in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News.

The New York-born artiste added that he does not always agree with his ‘panel’, but is prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt.

“I have way better songs, in my opinion, and honestly the world doesn’t need another Daggerin’ or Twerk song, but we change the world one song at a time, and timing is everything in music,” said King Jazzy, who describes Body Move as a mix of EDM, Afro Pop and dancehall.

Last year, he also experimented with diverse sounds which resulted in the pop ballad, Valentine, and Trap Betty Baby, which is driven by a trap beat.

While he was born in the United States, King Jazzy grew up in rural St. Ann and St. Mary parishes. It’s where he developed a passion for roots-reggae acts like Bob Marley and Dennis Brown as well as hardcore dancehall artists such as Vybz Kartel.

He has big plans for 2022.

“I was busy in the studio and getting my mind right and organizing myself in 2021, but this year we start chopping the world and making a serious sound,” he said.