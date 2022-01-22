Protoje, Afro B and EIX Headline Afro Carib Festival 2022 in Miramar

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is excited to announce the return of the Afro Carib Festival on Saturday February 26 from 7pm-11pm at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park.

Grammy nominated and contemporary Reggae superstar Protoje, Afrobeats star Afro B known for his hit song, “Drogba (Joanna)” and Puerto Rican Reggaeton artist EIX, will headline. The highly anticipated event celebrates Black History Month through the music that represents South Florida’s unique combination of Black cultures.

Afro Carib Festival tickets start at $15, and are on sale, while supplies last. Limited VIP tickets are available for $45. Parking is $10.

Black History Month and Reggae Month

Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “I am thrilled to be able to bring back this exciting festival under the stars at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park. The headliners have all made a mark in their respective genres. I can’t wait to party with music lovers from all over in this great open-air venue. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the festival experience. All while celebrating Black History Month and Reggae Month, in a family-friendly atmosphere. This is going to be an experience you won’t soon forget.”

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise. Vendors will offer up their unique products representing a variety of cultures.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed and masks are encouraged.