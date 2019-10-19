Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, An Upscale Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Wynwood

MIAMI – Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen – Wynwood, Miami’s first & only Black and Female-Owned, Full-Service, Upscale, Caribbean dining experience is open for business!

You may have heard the buzz for quite some time now that a new Jamaican restaurant was coming to Wynwood.

Well, whether you caught the buzz or not, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is open for business, and patrons are already raving about the food and ambience.

Located at 316 NW 24th Street, directly across from the brand new Wynwood 25 luxury apartment community and the Concrete Beach Brewery, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is easy to find in trendy, Wynwood.

The restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining, a full bar, fine art, and an authentic jerk stand outside by the Terrazza.

The word “Dukunoo” may be strange to some, but it is steeped in history and has a very simple meaning. Its roots are West African and simply means “sweet thing” or “sweet mouth” when directly translated.

Depending on where your family hails from, your recognition of this sweet staple may be a tad bit different, but the basic formula is still the same. This sweet treat will always be a starchy pudding-like consistency wrapped in a leaf, tied, and steamed.

It is this sense of history and culture that the Jamaican born owners of Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, which consist of the mother/daughter-wife/husband team of Leonie McKoy, Dr. Shrusan Gray, and Rodrick Leighton, wish to bring to their guests.

According to Dr. Gray, “It is our mission to open a Caribbean restaurant that is eclectic, chic, artsy, and upscale, that will positively represent Caribbean culture.” Her mother, Leonie McKoy, stresses that this restaurant in the heart of Wynwood welcomes locals and people from all over the world. “Wherever you come from in the world, you will find a vibe here at Dukunoo,” says, Ms. Mckoy.

“Black-owned doesn’t equate to poor service and a shabby establishment. We are redefining that thought process with our elevated level of service and attention to detail in every aspect of this restaurant, from the quaint lighting, rustic signage and décor, to our modern and utilitarian bathrooms,” states Rodrick Leighton.

Guests of Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen can expect to dine by candlelight, experience varied cultural entertainment, including live music and DJs on themed nights, and each exquisitely prepared meal will always be served on proper dinnerware and never in a styrofoam box.

The Dukunoo menu features traditional Jamaican dishes prepared with a twist of elegance and presented with flair.

It’s out of the box pairings of ingredients challenges the palette and stretches the imagination to produce an amazing “wow” effect with each dish. The food will certainly keep you coming back for the more, but the vibes is just as nice. As they say at Dukunoo: “Come fi di food. Stay fi di vibes!”

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen Grand Opening Events

Tuesday October 22, 2019 – 12pm- 2pm – Media Mixer (Invitation Only)

Wednesday October 23, 2019 – 6pm -8pm -Inaugural Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (Invitation Only)

Thursday October 24, 2019 – 6pm-8pm – Pre-Launch Happy Hour (Invitation Only)

Friday October 25, 2019 – 8pm -2am – Grand Opening Launch Party (Guest List)