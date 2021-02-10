Haitian-American Produced Film, LUDI to Open 38th Miami Film Festival

[MIAMI] – LUDI is a part of Miami Film Festival’s Knight Made In MIA Feature Film Award category. They rewards films that center a substantial portion of its content in South Florida with universal resonance supported by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

A difficult balance of modern life and family culture is known all too well by Miami’s Haitian community. LUDI, an immigrant nursing assistant stops at nothing to send money back home to Haiti. As a result, launching her into a nightlong purgatory through Miami’s private care-taking world. Entertaining interactions with coworkers, bossy beliefs on her personal life from neighbors and a mountain of hard work ahead. LUDI’s drive for personal advancement is both amusing and inspiring.

Director, Writer and Producer Edson Jean

Haitian-American Director, Writer and Producer Edson Jean, is an Independent Feature (IFP) Narrative Labs Alum. He was nominated for a Streamy and Mipcom award for directing all eight (23 minute) episodes of his dramedy, Grown, for Complex Networks. Jean is a past Oolite Arts Resident, 2020/2019.

Oolite Arts’ Cinematic Arts Residency

LUDI is the first film to emerge from Oolite Arts’ Cinematic Arts Residency. As a result, they help to fast forward the careers of Miami filmmakers by giving them $50,000. Which allows them to conceptualize and create a micro-budget feature film. The Oolite Arts’ Residency was created to help indie filmmakers take that next step in their career.