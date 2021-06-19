Jenieve Remembers Her Dad Toots Hibbert on Father’s Day

by Howard Campbell

[QUEENS, NY] – Father’s Day, 2020 was a somber occasion for many families. COVID-19 was at its peak and like any concerned parent, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert had sound advice for his daughter, Jenieve.

“He would say, ‘make sure to stay safe and follow all the protocols’. He was very concerned and worried about all of us,” she recalled.

Toots died on September 11, 2020 in Kingston, Jamaica at age 77 from complications of COVID-19. One of reggae’s legends, he was best known for songs like Pressure Drop, 54-46 and Bam Bam.

Jenieve, who lives in Queens, New York, recently released Hallelujah, an inspirational song which is flavored by 54-46 and Bam Bam.

She said her father, a two-time Grammy winner, gave the single his blessing last summer.

Toots’ career was inspired by the Revival church in Clarendon, a sugar-belt parish in central Jamaica where he was born. Songs like Bam Bam, Daddy and Sweet And Dandy were steeped in the movement’s Afro-centric rhythms and made him a superstar.

His first Grammy for Best Reggae Album came in 2005 for True Love. The second, awarded in March this year, was for Got to be Tough which was released one month before his death.

Despite rubbing shoulders with pop music’s biggest stars, Toots maintained his everyman image. Jenieve spoke of the strong bond he had with his children, several of whom recorded and toured with him.

“The relationship with all of us was wonderful. He made a point in making sure he connected with us. He was in sync with all of us,” she said.