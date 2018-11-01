International Gospel & Reggae Artist Carlene Davis to Sing in Miami Gardens

An “Assignment” of Praise Worship through Song Sunday, Nov. 4th with Carlene Davis

MIAMI GARDENS – On Sunday, November 4th, Miami welcomes internationally acclaimed reggae and gospel artist, Carlene Davis as she graces the congregation at Holy Family Episcopal Church with song and praise.

Davis, a recipient of Jamaica’s National Order of Distinction Award for her contributions to music as well as community development, will present songs from her soon to be released album “The Assignment” at both Sunday morning worship services.

The Assignment, due for release in November 2018, includes a duet with Marion Hall and features contributions from Tyrone Downie, Steven “CAT” Coore, Dean Fraser and Lloyd Parks.

Fans of Ms. Davis remember her previous milestones in music with her many hits, but none match the feat of her first ever, top 10, Billboard chart topping album, Dripping Blood, in 2015 on the VP Record label. The album debuted at number two on Billboard and sustained a top 10 status for over four weeks.

Fans, whether they originate from her secular music or gospel music background can take advantage of her performances at Holy Family Episcopal Church this Sunday, November 4th. Davis will share some of the songs from the new album and meet and greet fans after each service.

Holy Family Rector, Father Horace Ward is excited that Ms. Davis accepted his invitation to share and worship with the congregation. “I along with Mr. Oliver Mair, Consulate General of Jamaica and his staff, look forward to seeing and having fellowship this Sunday with Carlene Davis and welcome the community to come out and share in the experience”.

Holy Family is located at 18501 NW 7th Avenue, in the city of Miami Gardens and service times are 8am and 10am.

Plan to arrive in time to get a great seat and enjoy the service and the music. There is no charge to attend service and CD’s will be available for sale to attendees.