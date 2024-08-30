NEW YORK – Jamaican star on the rise Mortimer is being acknowledged tonight as a nominee for Best New Artist (Reggae) at the second inaugural Caribbean Music Awards, held at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY.

This achievement is ahead of his anticipated debut album From Within (Overstand Entertainment/Easy Star Records, Sept 20), produced by Jamaican Grammy-nominated visionary Winta James with the help from Mortimer on select tracks. His first studio release will feature reggae legend Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on the opening track as well as 2023 Grammy-winner Kabaka Pyramid & modern day Jamaican contemporary Lila Iké on his brand new single “Bruises,” out this past Friday Aug 23.

Mortimer says “Bruises”, his new song, “speaks on the mistreatment we’ve had to endure as Black people especially, but also about the human condition and the emotional distress we all face regardless of race or status. We all bear scars, both seen and unseen; some spoken of and those kept secret.”

Mortimer describes his debut From Within as an exploration of human duality, capturing both the pain and hope in our everyday lives, balancing themes of emotional struggle and joy. His voice seamlessly transitions from a raspy, smoky alto to a silky falsetto, marked by his signature unhurried delivery. His chilled R&B meets reggae vibe is layered with profound, soul-searching lyrics over calm grooves and hypnotic downtempo rhythms.

Mortimer

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Mortimer originally aspired to be a soldier or auto engineer before focusing on music. He has been a key player in the current wave of Jamaican reggae. His upcoming debut album From Within follows his 2019 EP Fight The Fight and its standout single “Lightning” – with over 25m + YT views and dubbed “pure love in its heavenliness” by The FADER. His own singles, along with guest features on tracks by Protoje, Keznamdi, Jaz Elise, and Khalia, struck a chord with audiences worldwide and solidified Mortimer’s position as a breakout artist in the scene. Mortimer’s recent projects include contributions to Winta’s Gratitude Riddim, Samory I’s Strength, and a David Bowie cover on Easy Star All-Stars’ Ziggy Stardub. He also completed a successful European tour with Samory I and Tippy I Grade this past Spring.

Track Listing:

In My Time Ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

2. Bruises Ft. Kabaka Pyramid & Lila Iké [Watch]

3. Not A Day Goes By * [Watch]

4. Rather Be

5. My Child * [Watch]

6. Whole Heap * [Watch]

7. Balcony Swing

8. Slowly * [Watch]

9. Heavy

10. New Roads

11. You And Me

12. Changes

13. My Own Tears

14. Where Would I Be

* Singles Out Now