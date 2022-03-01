International Recording Artist, Marcus Antonio Seeks to Maintain Hold On Growing Audience With New Single “Trouble”

[NEW YORK] – Since his rebrand following his American Idol appearance in 2018, Marcus Antonio has continued to expand his fanbase, and his latest single titled “Trouble” is his latest step in a successful campaign. “Trouble,” a vibrant club banger with an interesting narrative, which also makes it suitable for more intimate sessions, is set to ignite the dancefloors this summer. It’s easygoing sounds and melodies mixed with the depth of the story, make it similar to Shaggy and Rick Ross’ Wasn’t Me.

Marcus Antonio is the son of reggae/dancehall legend Mark “Dragon” Williams, but takes pride in creating his legacy through his own unique moniker. Being produced by legends in the reggae space, Marcus paid his dues and learned the craft, from producers like Bobby Digital and artists such as Collie Budz. Providing a foundation, which creates a solid base for his music career, Marcus Antonio now seeks to continue the pay off by applying what he has learned.

With a refreshing and melodious series of keys, synths and an upbeat arrangement of drums, “Trouble” highlights a top tier dancehall production. The producers Josh Keez and King Recordings Entertainment put in that extra precise synergy, which helps this track to stand out among a sea of good dancehall songs.

“Trouble is a vibe, and I envisioned myself in Trinidad at a beach party having a real good time,” says Marcus Antonio. “Trinidad culture–the music, the essence of the culture is a real vibe, and they know how to live it up. Trouble is a reminder to anyone who is in a relationship to never get too comfortable and take the one you love for granted. Pay attention to the needs of the one you are with, because if you don’t, they will find someone who will, and get into some TROUBLE.”

Currently, Marcus Antonio is working on writing and producing his next project slated to debut in 2022. Marcus Antonio signed a joint venture, label/distribution deal with King Recordings Entertainment, spearheaded by renowned music manager, Basil “King” Beale.

“Trouble” is now available for streaming on all digital platforms.