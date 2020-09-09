Most Opulent Nightspots in Miami

Miami is one of the top tourist destinations in the world and, if you are searching for some luxury nighttime fun, you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Here we look at some of the most opulent nightspots in this iconic location, places where you can while away hours and mix with some pretty high rollers.

Faena Hotel, Miami Beach

With a mammoth sculpture by Damien Hurst that is coated in 24 karat gold outside, there’s nothing understated about the Faena Hotel. The restaurant is the perfect place to start your night with exquisite cuisine by Argentinian chef Francis Mallmann and there are a spa and bars to keep you relaxed and entertained.

The Faena Theater Bar is a brilliant place to spend some time if you’re looking for a hint of Old Holywood. Cabaret and speciality acts abound most days of the week and you’ll quickly feel that you’ve been transported to another world entirely.

Kiki On the River

If you’re searching for a mix of modern and traditional cuisine with some stunning views, Kiki on the River is popular among the luxury set and you may see the odd film star or celebrity hanging out there too. Famed for its lobster dishes, weekdays are perfect for romantic dinners as the sun goes down.

During the weekends, it gets a little livelier with a great party atmosphere and celebrity DJs getting everyone in the mood. Expect to eat and dance into the early hours.

LIV

You don’t get a more exclusive nightclub experience than LIV at the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach. It’s high energy and busy, especially over the weekend. With VIP sections and headline DJs and celebrity acts, there’s always a lot going on.

Be careful of the dress code – there are no tank tops or sneakers here. You need to dress to impress according to the owners and be prepared to pay $10 or more for a beer.

Mokai Lounge

If you want to mix with celebs and the young and upcoming elite of Miami, the Mokai Lounge is a staple location and offers House music to get you pumping through the night. Smart and stylish is the order of the day here. The décor is more Moulin Rouge than techno and it’s lively most nights of the week.

SET Miami

For those who love disco on the beachfront, SET Miami ticks all the boxes. Like many luxury venues in Miami, it takes its design ethos from 30s and 40s Hollywood and the fact that it used to be a theatre adds to the atmosphere.

This is a real late-night joint opening at 11 pm and not closing till the sun begins to rise over Miami Beach. Be prepared to show plenty of stamina as you dance the night away.

Calder Casino and Racetrack

With so many of us using US online casinos nowadays, it’s often a lot of fun to get out to the real thing. Calder Casino and Racetrack delivers big payouts and plenty of high-octane fun, whether it’s a race night or not.

Situated on Lake Lucerne, there are 100,000 square feet allotted to gaming and it’s a busy place during the evenings. There are VIP lounges and players clubs as well as some high-class restaurants to add to the excitement.

Rockwell Miami

Once you’ve spent your money on the slots at Calder Casino, you can head out to the chic and shameless Rockwell, one of the more exclusive nightspots in Miami. Designed by Chris Paciello, the ethos is the cool vibe of LA, the music of New York and the thumping vibe and energy of an unfettered Miami.

A high-end nightclub, again you’ll need to dress to impress and expect to pay a lot more for a bottle of bubbly than normal.