Hollywood Palladium: Buju Banton’s Triumphant Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA – Reggae icon Buju Banton made a triumphant return to Los Angeles on June 5, 2025, headlining the opening night of the BET Experience at the Hollywood Palladium. This performance marked his first in the city in over two decades, igniting the stage with his signature rebel spirit and captivating energy.

Known as “The Gargamel,” Buju Banton’s return was highly anticipated, and he did not disappoint. With over 30 years in the music industry, the Grammy-winning artist delivered a powerful set that resonated with fans old and new. This reaffirmed his status as a global reggae legend.

The BET Experience 2025, presented by SheaMoisture, is a multi-day celebration of Black culture. It features music, comedy, and community events leading up to the BET Awards on June 9. Buju Banton’s performance set the tone for the festivities. This showcased the enduring influence of reggae music on the global stage.

Lighting up the stage at the Hollywood Palladium, Buju captivated fans with his commanding presence, message-driven lyrics, and unmistakable rebel energy. The sold-out crowd included longtime loyalists and new fans alike. They were drawn into the unrelenting spirit and timeless sound that have made him a global cultural force.

Next stop: Las Vegas. On June 7, Buju Banton will make history again by performing for the first time ever in Las Vegas. He will become the first reggae dancehall artist to headline Planet Hollywood. This landmark performance is part of a rare and intimate stateside run for the Jamaican superstar. His presence on U.S. stages remains a special occasion for fans.

As Buju Banton continues his return to the spotlight with purpose and power, his performances are reminders of the movement he represents. They are rooted in consciousness, culture, and the fire of the people.