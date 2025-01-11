The Rise of Rae: A Star in Trinidad Carnival 2025

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – For every Soca artiste, the reason behind the passion, their drive and persistence, is different. Rachel Purcell- the artiste known simply as Rae, is the sweetheart of Soca. She says she’s motivated by not just her love for music, but her dedication to family and growth.

As Carnival 2025 in Trinidad approaches in Trinidad and Tobago, many songs have already been released. The young, beautiful superstar Rae is focused and thankful for every blessing she has received on her journey.

Love for Music

In 2019, Rae experienced something almost mysterious. She had gotten a chance at a breakthrough in T&T’s Soca music industry after struggling to find her path in music.

“I’ve always loved to sing. “During my childhood, I acquired the skill of reading music while playing the violin. Subsequently, I enrolled at the Frank Sinatra School of The Arts in the United States,” she stated.

Rae traveled a lot when she was younger. She went between T&T and New York. Now, she travels between Maryland and T&T. Rae says her early years had many moments of uncertainty and fear.

“I had made the conscious decision to focus on music in High School and I had been mostly involved in the classical side of music, but it didn’t feel like it was enough for me,” she admitted. Even being aligned with a young group of singers in her earlier years, and recording at Murder Inc. studios in New York, Rae felt something was missing. “The feeling just wasn’t there and I decided to put a pause on it for a while at one point,” she said, explaining that she took time out of music professionally, but would perform with friends at Karoake clubs and even made an attempt to enter American Idol. “I signed up and on the day of the audition, in the cold, I lined up. Eventually though, fear kicked in and I changed my mind.”

Big Break

A chance opportunity presented when she received a phone call from a relative, changed Rae’s trajectory. “My cousin called and told me he had connections with a songwriter who worked with Kees.” His name was Darryl Gervais, a well-known songwriter and producer who would eventually become Rae’s manager. Despite having never recorded Soca music, Rae’s conviction to make this opportunity count, led to her persuading Gervais to write two songs for her, for the 2020 carnival season.

Added to that, with the help of another producer and singer in the business, Rae made a breakthrough even she did not see coming. “Darryl had contacted Motto on my behalf, telling him about me and asking him to consider me to be on a riddim for the season. Motto had asked to hear my music but I had none. It was unbelievable; Motto took that chance on me, adding me to the Toatin Riddim alongside artistes like Nadia Batson, Lyrikal, Nessa Preppy, Shal Marshall and himself. That was where it all started for me. That’s when I got my break.”

Soca Artiste

Now, five years later, Rae is strong and empowered as a female Soca artist. “During the pandemic, many of us felt lost. I did not give up. I performed online a lot and kept my presence,” she said. She credits the tough global situation for her sudden rise.

Her latest release is called “Throw Waist.” It follows other songs for the season, like “Wining Degree” and “Come Over,” a collaboration with Azaryah. The new single has strong visuals and a different sound from the singer. Many people see her as only a groovy artist. “Everyone calls me the Sweetheart of Soca, but that puts me in a box. People think I can only do ‘sweet’ songs. I don’t want to be limited. I’m versatile and can do many styles of Soca music,” she said.

Antigua Soca Monarch Runner-Up

In the week ahead, Rae arrives in T&T. She is ready to promote her music for Carnival 2025 in Trinidad. In 2024, she was the second runner-up in the Antigua Soca Monarch. For her, this was a big success. “I felt like I had won because I was an unknown artist with a little-known song. That meant a lot to me,” she remembered.

Rae wants to deliver stronger vocals this season. She is dedicated to connecting with people through visuals online and real engagement. “It’s not enough to just release music anymore. People want to connect, and visuals help with that. Bringing content and personality with the music is the way forward,” she said. This year, she also aims to show more of her personality.

‘Throw Waist’ was written by Darryl Gervais and produced by Papoo. The song delivers a militancy that’s sometimes necessary in the carnival season. “This song is about the ladies and the energy is all about dominating, empowering and strengthening the women all season long,” said Rae.

Carnival Monday and Tuesday

Ready to parade with Paparazzi on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the lively entertainer is staying focused. She is concentrating on her rise in the business and setting high standards for herself. Rae believes this will always be the right choice.