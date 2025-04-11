Jahdeed Rawbawn Releases Debut Single Adjustment

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – While he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in Jamaica, Jahdeed Rawbawn was always writing songs he hoped to one day record.

That dream finally came through on March 19 with the release of Adjustment, his first song which he co-produced with Jordan Lowe.

Strong on social commentary, it was inspired by an artist he long admired.

“The past and current world affairs are the things that led me write this song. And also a Peter Tosh song called 400 Years. That’s where the line ‘400 years’ came from in my song, to emphasize on past and current world affairs,” he said. “We see what’s going on in Europe with the wars, we also see what’s going on in the Middle East and also in Asia. So, writing this song was there to be said, it’s everywhere.”

Born Howard Sherman, Jahdeed Rawbawn is from rural Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica. After graduating from high school there, he moved to Kingston where he attended the University of Technology.

But even as he studied for his degree, he wrote songs, preparing him for a musical journey. That materialized with Adjustment which was recorded at his home in South Florida.

He considers releasing his first song as a major achievement.

“It’s a very good feeling. One of those feelings you cannot duplicate. At the same it was like a happy-sad moment based on personal issues. But the fact that knowing finally my voice had been heard and it made people happy left me overwhelmed. I’m very grateful,” said Jahdeed Rawbawn.