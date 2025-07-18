SVG’s Soca Monarch Competition: Skinny Fabulous Returns

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – One part of the newly crowned St. Vincent and the Grenadines Soca Monarch, Skinny Fabulous, says he’s extremely happy to have returned to the Soca Monarch stage after six years. Answering the call of the people, Skinny, in a move even he hadn’t planned, recently gave the people of SVG, and those visiting for the island’s carnival, a show that will live on in history, for many years to come.

Fireman Hooper, Skinny Fabulous’s rival in the Soca Monarch, lit up the stage on show night. They performed a song called “Erupt.” This song was a call to action that the crowd eagerly embraced.

“When the song was released, there was no intention to enter the Soca Monarch competition,” said the artiste. Collaborating with Fireman Hooper was something no one expected, but for Skinny, there was no reason for him not to. “This was something outstanding to the people because over the years, when I was a part of the competition, we were rivals, but outside of the competition, there really was no rivalry,” he explained. It had been six years since Skinny Fabulous had mounted St. Vincent’s Soca Monarch Stage. “This song started off as a contribution to the carnival but when the people began calling for it in the competition, in an effort to bring back the interest to the competition, we entered.”

Soca Monarch Competition Collaboration

Over the years, attendance to this major carnival event had dwindled. This year however, the excitement was unparalleled.

“This collaboration represented growth. In terms of the competition, I believe any song can be a Soca Monarch song but it all comes down to the competition night; the competition is really won on that night,” he said.

Over the years, Skinny Fabulous, through intentional effort, has created a winning formula for himself. “Some people go in being a crowd favourite, but it doesn’t always translate to a win. I like to grab your attention quick, and keep it visually, and of course, with the music. I put a lot of emphasis on singing the song exactly as it was recorded,” he explained.

In the aftermath of the win, he says he is not sure he’ll defend the title in 2026 but he’s happy that together with Fireman Hooper, he was able to bring that energy to the people of his homeland. Now a household name when it comes to Soca music,

Skinny is focused on delivering something fresh as another carnival year approaches. “I’m taking one month off and from August I’ll head back into the studio to start work for 2026. I want to focus on a different presentation of self. I want to slow down and broaden how I represent myself. I’m working on some tracks that will be different,” he highlighted, noting that while he has mastered the art of effectively capturing massive crowds with his baritone vocals and musical aggression, he now wants to master other elements of musical delivery.

Carnival Culture

Proud of his heritage and the carnival culture that is quickly developing in SVG, Skinny Fabulous says he is seeing growth to the point where St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ carnival product may be growing faster than what the island can facilitate.

“It’s growth to the point where the hotels are fully booked, the events are doing great and rental companies don’t have enough vehicles,” he said happily. He attributes the growth in part to the type of impact St. Vincent’s Soca artistes have had. “Added to the impact of the artistes, I would say that the growth can also be attributed to people’s expanding appetite for different types of tourism and different types of carnivals. We’re in an era now where people are broadening their scope on these different carnivals and we are for sure, one of the carnivals that is now on the must-experience list.”

Tremendous Growth

A mas producer as well, the entertainer says his band Oxygen Mas, has been experiencing tremendous growth as well.

“Oxygen Mas 2025 was a resounding success. It was the biggest band on the road and that too is experiencing a level of growth that we have to monitor. We may have to put a cap on it to ensure quality and standard is not compromised,” he said.

Upcoming Events for Skinny Fabulous

Thankful for every aspect of his journey thus far, Skinny Fabulous anticipates his upcoming commitments outside of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I have been blessed with a consistent level of demand across the Soca world and I am always amazed and happy with what my calendar looks like each year and this year is no different,” he said.

This August, he performs at Planet Brooklyn, an event at Barclay’s Centre in New York, headlined by Machel Montano and featuring, Bunji Garlin, Problem Child, Lady Lava, Jamaica’s Ayetian and Skillibeng, among others.