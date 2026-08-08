Carlyle Palmer: Honoring a Reggae Pioneer with a Badge of Honour

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the late 1950s, 16 year-old Carlyle Palmer sailed from Jamaica for the United Kingdom to join his two older brothers. It was a voyage thousands of West Indians made. They wanted to help rebuild an economy devastated by World War II.

The Palmers, who are from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica, made their names as entrepreneurs in the UK. They operated a real estate company, nightclub and Pama/Jet Star Records.

The Jamaican government awarded Carlyle, now in his 80s, a Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service in its 2026 National Honours and Awards. It cited his contribution to reggae music in the UK.

It is the latest recognition for Palmer.

Last March, the Brent City Council honored him and his brothers Jeffrey and Harry for similar impact. Especially in the north-west London borough of Harlesden where they ran their businesses.

Anthony “Chips” Richards, a contemporary of the Palmers, says they embody the resilient West Indian who helped make the UK a multi-racial society.

“They did so much for black people, not just music. They helped people buy homes through their agency at a time when no one even wanted to rent to them,” Richards told South Florida Caribbean News. “Because of their record company, many artists gained exposure in the UK.”

Carlyle and Harry Palmer retired to Manchester parish in central Jamaica after living in the UK for over 50 years. Jeffrey, the eldest brother, died in 2024.

Music Industry Honorees

The Jamaican government will honor nine music industry figures. The National Honors and Awards ceremony will take place in October. It will be held in Kingston.

Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, singer Stranger Cole (posthumously), producers Michael “Mikie” Bennett and Robert Livingston, and deejay Mr. Vegas, are recipients of the Order of Distinction (Officer Class). This is Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor.

Percussionists Norman “Bongo Herman” Davis and Lawrence “Larry” McDonald and gospel singer Shirley Findley-Willis, will also receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service.

The Jamaican government will honor approximately 140 people in October.