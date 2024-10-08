Yohan Blake to Receive Broward County’s Key to the Region Award

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Key to the Region Initiative, in conjunction with local elected officials led by Tamarac Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton, will honor Jamaican sprinting legend Yohan Blake with the esteemed Key to the Region Award. This distinguished recognition celebrates Blake’s outstanding achievements in athletics and his commitment to community service.

A decorated athlete, Yohan Blake is the 2011 World 100m champion and the second-fastest man in history over both the 100m and 200m. His impressive record includes:

2011 World Athletics Championships gold medalist (100m)

2012 Olympic Games silver medalist (100m and 200m)

Youngest 100m world champion ever

Beyond his athletic prowess, Blake is expanding his entrepreneurial footprint with the upcoming launch of a Butcher’s Barrel franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Key to the Region Award ceremony will bring together South Florida elected officials including:

Previous recipients of the Key to the Region Award include:

Dancehall Artist Spice

Television personality Miss Kitty

World-renowned artist Ky-Mani Marley

Commissioner Marlon Bolton will present the award to Yohan Blake, acknowledging his exceptional achievements and dedication to public service.