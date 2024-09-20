SUNRISE – Sunrise City Commissioner Mark A. Douglas officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Sunrise in the upcoming election on November 5, 2024. Commissioner Douglas is an experienced public servant and attorney. He has over 18 years of leadership in Sunrise. He is ready to bring his vision and commitment to the next level as the city’s future mayor.

Key Roles In Sunrise

Douglas, who was born in Jamaica, has served on the Sunrise City Commission since 2016. He has played a key role in many important projects that help the city grow and develop. His dedication to the community shows in his leadership roles. He served as Deputy Mayor in 2019 and 2023. He was also on the Broward League of Cities Board from 2018 to 2024.

“My decision to run for mayor is motivated by my deep love for this city and my desire to continue building a thriving and inclusive Sunrise for all residents,” said Douglas. “I believe that together, we can create a future where every citizen feels valued and supported, and where our city is recognized as a model for innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.”

Community Involvement

Commissioner Douglas has been actively involved in public service both at the local and national levels. In addition to his contributions to Sunrise, he has played a pivotal role in the National League of Cities, where he helped shape the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). His extensive legal background, coupled with his business acumen as a licensed attorney and realtor, uniquely positions him to lead the city through its next development phase.

A dedicated advocate for his community, Douglas has a long history of community involvement, including providing pro bono legal services, mentoring young professionals, and supporting various civic organizations. His campaign for mayor will focus on three key pillars: economic growth, public safety, and enhancing quality of life for all Sunrise residents.

As the first minority elected to the Sunrise City Commission, Douglas has consistently worked to ensure representation and inclusion for all communities within the city. His candidacy for mayor aims to build on this legacy, promoting transparency, collaboration, and forward-thinking policies that will benefit future generations.

Mark A. Douglas and his family have proudly called Sunrise home for over two decades. As a long-time resident and community leader, he wants to serve the city in a bigger role. He is dedicated to making sure Sunrise stays a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

For more information on Mark A. Douglas’ campaign, visit his website, or follow him on social media platforms @markdouglas4sunrisemayor.