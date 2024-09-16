Politics

Campaign for Lauderhill Mayor: Denise Grant’s Vision for the City

LAUDERHILL – Denise Grant, the City Commissioner of Lauderhill has stepped up her campaign for mayor in the upcoming elections. She has launched a video ad campaign on social media .

The video highlights her tagline “A Mayor for All”. The video emphasizes that the commissioner lives in Lauderhill and that city is where her heart is .

The commissioner recently completed a Humanitarian Expo, empowering Community Wellness and Social Change. The Humanitarian Expo, was a comprehensive event addressing social determinants and providing vital resources, information, and education to enhance community well-being.

Commissioner Grant highlighted her focus on mental wellness in student athletes, emphasizing the need for safe environments and sports psychologists to mitigate stress and anxiety. Her partnership with the Healing Arts Institute will provide free counseling and therapy services to the Lauderhill community.

 

 

 

