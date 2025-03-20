Passion for Education: Jenniffer Brown’s Journey of Resilience

NEW YORK – “I firmly believe that the challenges we experience in childhood can serve as the inspiration for us to do as much as we can to make the lives of others better. Because that is my story,” says Jenniffer Brown.

Jenniffer Brown is the President of the Westwood Old Girls’ Association (WOGA) New York Chapter. She is also a former Legal Administrator and an Entrepreneur.

Westwood High School for Girls

A family tragedy at age nine changed Brown’s life while she grew up in Jamaica. She faced many challenges during her teenage years at Westwood High School for Girls in Stewart Town, Trelawny. However, she believes those tough years sparked her love for education.

In 2016, she revived Westwood’s Alumnae Association in New York. As President for the past nine years, she focuses on giving new Westwood students a strong academic foundation. She wants to support them as they prepare for their future.

“I found a way to turn lemons into lemonade at Westwood,” she says, “And now it is time to pay it forward.”

Brown left her job as Firm Administrator at the Manhattan law firm Weiner, Millo, Morgan and Bonanno in 2021. She worked there for over twenty years. After that, she spent two more years as Chief Administration Officer at a law firm focused on cannabis.

Now, she runs her own event planning and leadership training company called JKL Productions. She works with her partners, Karlene Largie and Lesleyann Samuel.

The tough path to her success started in her childhood in Petersfield, Westmoreland, Jamaica. Jenniffer Spence was born into a family of six. When Jenniffer was nine, her mother, Joyce Yvonne Spence, died after a long illness. Before she passed, she wished for her three daughters to attend Westwood High School. Reverend William Menzie Webb established this school in 1882. It aimed to provide education for girls without segregation.

“It was, and still remains, one of Jamaica and the Caribbean’s oldest and most respected high schools, consistently ranked among the nation’s top ten tertiary institutions in academic achievement,” says Brown. “So at that time it was considered a major accomplishment to be a student there. Our list of alumnae includes Pan Africanist Amy Ashwood Garvey, first wife of Marcus Garvey, and Iris Collins, the first woman elected to Jamaica’s House of Representatives, among others. So my father, also grief stricken at the loss of his wife and with three daughters and a son to raise on his own, decided to honor her wishes. Westwood was predominantly a boarding school at the time- one of the first boarding schools in Jamaica- so for me it meant moving away from Westmoreland at the age of eleven, and it changed the trajectory of my entire life.”

Brown says her years at Westwood were very hard. This was not due to the school, but her own personal issues.

“My dad migrated to the US while I was there and then my older sister graduated before me also, which meant I didn’t have my closest friend there anymore. Having her with me made the tough and lonely times bearable. My younger sister was also boarding at Westwood but she did not live with us, so I was closer to my older sister. Because we lived in Westmoreland, our family could not visit with us as often as the families of other children who were from Trelawny, or parishes nearby like St. Ann or St. James. So it was devastating to watch other students getting visitors and being picked up for a “home-Sunday” knowing that we’d be stuck on campus like nobody’s children. It was actually worse after my dad migrated, because any hope of someone probably popping up completely disappeared.”

Even though those years were sad, Brown did well in school. She graduated and moved to the USA, where she went to Pace University. She married her first love, Elorde “Lexy” Brown and raised three children of whom she is “extremely proud.”

Yet her relationship with her alma mater felt somehow incomplete.

“Very shortly after graduating, I came to appreciate how much Westwood prepared me for life. I was able to work with and lead all types of people. I was inclusive and empathetic long before those became buzz words and before diversity and inclusion became a highly paid career path. But I had never gone back and visited the school or been involved with it in any way after leaving. I started to feel that I wanted to give something back, but was so busy with my career and family for many years that I wasn’t sure how to go about it. Then in 2014, the answer arrived.”

In that year, a group of Westwood students and their teacher received an invitation to a conference at the United Nations in New York. Brown and her husband had the “great privilege” of hosting them for a week. For Brown, it was a life-changing moment.

“That situation underscored the great need for someone- namely me- to re-start the New York chapter of the Westwood Old Girls Association to assist the school back in Jamaica. I was able to contextualize the distress I had experienced while there, with the knowledge that the education I received really played a crucial role in who I am today. From an altruistic perspective, it was now my responsibility to make the Westwood experience as comfortable and beneficial as I could for present and future generations. And so, with an exemplary Westwood education as my mission, my vision and my passion, I jumped in right away and have not looked back since.”

Since reviving the association and becoming President in 2016, Brown highlights two major achievements. First, she built a strong relationship with Westwood’s principal in Jamaica. Second, she helped restore the school’s name and historic reputation. Westwood’s membership in New York’s Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) has also played a key role. This group includes over sixty alumni and community organizations, mostly in Jamaica. Brown’s position on the board has been important for this success.

But according to Brown, there is still much more to be done.

“WOGA New York has been focusing on donating laptops to the school since COVID19 as well as erecting and equipping an AutoCAD (Computer-Aided Design) lab on campus. We have accomplished some of our goals, but we recently became aware of the need for a second lab and better internet connectivity on the campus, among other issues. Resolving all this will come at a high price, thus the desire for sponsors, donors and compulsory fundraising. Growing the membership of our association also remains a challenge, but under our newly adopted slogan Westwood Strong, we plan to go on an active membership drive in 2025 to reach out to as many alumni as possible and invite them to get involved.”

Brown is guided daily by a fundamental belief that keeps her focus sharp even when challenges arise.

“With all my heart, I believe that the greatest tool you can give to anyone is that of a good education. And for young women especially, in the world we currently inhabit, it is vital because once it’s yours it is the one thing that nobody can ever take away. It can literally set the course for your entire future. And that has never been more true than it is today.”

For more information on joining WOGA New York contact 929-242-9156 or email [email protected]