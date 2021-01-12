Victoria Mutual Donates Computers to Parkway Wee Care School in Miami Gardens

[MIRAMAR] – Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, and Gracelin Williams, Customer Service Representative, the Victoria Mutual Building Society – Florida Representative Office, recently presented a donation of four desktop and one laptop Computer to Parkway Baptist Church’s Wee Care School and Kindergarten Center in Miami Gardens.

“We know it is challenging times with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we know that out of every bad comes something good and this donation will assist to propel the students of Parkway Wee Care School on the path forward, especially with the STEM program and coding. It is certainly our pleasure, on behalf of the VM Foundation and Victoria Mutual, to present these computers,” stated Rochester-Lloyd.

This donation will assist the school to provide increased internet access to more students, as part of VM’s continued commitment to support youth education in the communities which the VM organization serves.

The donated computers were taken out of service from the VM Florida office and refurbished to deliver efficient performance, making them suitable for use at the school.

The presentation was made at Parkway Baptist Church, where the Reverend Donald Lawrence, who is the Pastor, accepted the donation. “We salute VMBS on their commitment to good stewardship, stewardship in maximizing the use of their equipment which uses up resources of the earth, and also to assist those who need this kind of support and we certainly do and appreciate receiving this donation,” commented Lawrence.

As an outreach arm of Parkway Baptist Church, the Wee Care School and Kindergarten Center caters to children, ages 1 to 6. The school has been serving the community for over 35 years. The environment not only facilitates the educational and physical development of children, but their spiritual development, as well.

The Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office offers a range of financial services and products to Jamaicans and other nationals living in the tri-county Florida communities of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, as well as communities across the Southeastern USA.

The office provides easy access to individuals who wish to invest in Jamaica, through various asset classes, including savings at competitive interest rates and mortgage loans for real estate acquisition.